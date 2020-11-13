RATINGS: NBC Ratings Report for Thursday 11/12/20

SVU earns NBC's top 18-49 rating in the timeslot, excluding sports, in nearly eight months.

"Superstore" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.3 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET):

Retains 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5) and grows +3% in total viewers (2.321 million vs. 2.246 million).

In the timeslot, ties CBS' "Young Sheldon" in adults 18-34 and tops it in men 18-34.

Last season, "Superstore" reached more than 37 million viewers.

Delayed Viewing: Last season's "Superstore" premiere has multiplied its 18-49 rating by more than five times with digital and linear delayed viewing to date (from a 0.76 in L+SD to a 4.34, +471%), and is up +6.2 million persons in total viewers, from 2.9 million to 9.1 million.

This season's Oct. 29"Superstore" premiere has already tripled its 18-49 rating with digital and linear delayed viewing to date (from a 0.61 in L+SD to a 1.95, +220%), and is up +2.5 million persons in total viewers, from 2.8 million to 5.3 million.

Last season, "Superstore" ranked as NBC's #2 most digital comedy, generating 50% of its "live plus 35 day" 18-49 rating from digital sources.

Upscale: "Superstore" was last season's #2 most upscale returning primetime comedy on the Big 4 networks among adults 18-49 living in homes with $100K+ incomes, indexing at a 128 (100 represents an average concentration of those viewers), and the #3 returning primetime comedy on the Big 4 among adults 18-49 with four or more years of college, with a 124 index.

