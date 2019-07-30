RATINGS: NBC NIGHTLY NEWS WITH LESTER HOLT Is Number One for July in A25-54 Demo

NBC News with Lester Holt is the #1 evening newscast in the key A25-54 demo for the month of July, according to Nielsen Media Research. Additionally, Nightly News continues to lead season to date in the demo most valued by advertisers.

The broadcast averages 1.466 million viewers in A25-54 in July, topping CBS by +495,000 and ABC by +8,000. This marks Nightly News' fifth consecutive July win and its 11th monthly win in the past 13 months in the key news demo.

Nightly News also continues to top CBS and ABC season to date, and is on track to score its 12thconsecutive season win in A25-54 and its 23rd straight season win in A18-49.

During the past month, Holt sat down with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif for his first U.S. network interview since tensions recently escalated in the Gulf. He also reported on the earthquakes in Southern California in real time from Los Angeles earlier this month.

Imps NBC NIGHTLY NEWS 1.466 1.002 6.902 CBS EVENING NEWS 0.971 0.692 5.089 ABC WORLD NEWS TONIGHT 1.458 1.002 7.917

Note: 'Nightly News' ratings are comprised of telecasts with regular titling and include overnight airings on owned stations.

2018-19 SEASON-TO-DATE:

Nightly News is the #1 evening newscast this season in A25-54 and A18-49

Among A25-54 viewers: Nightly leads CBS by +572,000 and ABC by +26,000

Nightly is #1 among A25-54 viewers at this point of the season for the 12th consecutive season

Among A18-49 viewers, Nightly leads CBS by +346,000 and ABC by +25,000

Nightly is #1 among A18-49 viewers at this point of the season for the 23rd consecutive season





