RATINGS: NBC Finishes #2 in 18-49, Total Viewers for Primetime Week of Oct. 7-13

NBC has finished #2 in adults 18-49 and total viewers for the primetime ratings week of Oct. 7-13, according to "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research.

Leading NBC's week were top-20 rankings in 18-49 among Big 4 primetime programs from "Sunday Night Football" (#2), "This Is Us" (#6), Monday and Tuesday editions of "The Voice" (tied for #7), "Chicago Fire" (tied for #11), "Chicago Med" (tied for #14) and "Chicago P.D." (tied for #16 - rankings excludes sports pre- and post-game shows).

In total viewers, "The Voice" finished as the week's #1 most-watched alternative series (8.5 million viewers for its Tuesday edition). With the addition of "live plus three day" time-shifted viewing, "This Is Us" will finish as the week's #1 scripted show, with a 2.74 rating.

Season to date, NBC's ranks #1 as the most-watched network in total viewers. Teaming with last year, this is just the second time since 2001 that NBC has led in total viewers at this point in the season.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 3 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," Oct. 7-13

Fox...1.7

NBC...1.4

CBS...0.9

ABC...0.7

CW...0.3

Total Viewers

CBS...6.6 million

NBC...6.3 million

Fox...6.0 million

ABC...4.0 million

CW...1.0 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

Fox...1.9

NBC...1.7

CBS...1.0

ABC...1.0

CW...0.2

Total Viewers

NBC...7.4 million

CBS...7.3 million

Fox...6.6 million

ABC...5.1 million

CW...0.8 million

NBC highlights for the week of Oct. 7-13:

Monday

NBC won Monday night among the Big 4 networks in total viewers and adults 25-54.

"The Voice" (1.5 rating in 18-49, 8.5 million viewers overall from 8-10:01 p.m. ET) was the #1 show of the night among the Big 4 networks in adults 25-54 (tie) and total viewers, and won its two-hour 8-10 p.m. timeslot among those nets in adults 18-49, 25-54 and total viewers. Week to week, "Voice" maintained 100% in 18-49. L+3:"The Voice" increased by +21% in 18-49 rating (from a 1.50 to a 1.81) and more than +1.4 million viewers overall (8.5 million to 10.0 million) after three days of DVR and VOD time-shifting.

"Bluff City Law" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.7 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) maintained 100% week to week in adults, men and women 18-34 and women 18-49. L+3: "Bluff City Law" grew by +39% in 18-49 rating (from a 0.59 to a 0.82) and +2.1 million persons or +50% in total viewers (3.7 million to 5.8 million) after just three days of DVR and VOD time-shifting.

Tuesday

NBC won the night among the broadcast networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, adults 18-34 and all other key demos (including a tie in men 25-54).

"The Voice" (1.5 rating in 18-49, 8.5 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) finished as the #2 show of the night in adults 18-49, behind only "This Is Us," and tied as the night's #1 show on the Big 4 networks in men 18-34 and men 18-49. "The Voice" won the timeslot in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and adults 18-34. L+3 The Tuesday "Voice" increased by +18% in 18-49 rating (from a 1.50 to a 1.77) and +1.4 million viewers overall (8.5 million to 9.9 million) after three days of DVR and VOD time-shifting. L+7: The season's first two episodes of "This Is Us" have delivered television's #1 and #2 biggest L+7 lifts in 18-49 rating so far this season, a +1.51 increase for the Sept 24 season premiere and a +1.42 gain for the Oct. 1 telecast

"This Is Us" (1.6 rating in 18-49, 7.3 million viewers overall from 9-10:01 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, as well as adults 25-54, dominating the 9-10 p.m. hour with a +100% margin over the #2 entertainment show in adults 18-49 (1.6 vs. 0.8 for CBS' "FBI" and Fox's "Empire"). "TIU" won the hour among the broadcast networks in every key demographic. L+3:"This Is Us" increased by +65% in 18-49 rating (from a 1.66 to a 2.74) and +3.5 million viewers overall (7.3 million to 10.8 million) after just three days of DVR and VOD time-shifting. So far this season, three episodes of "TIU" have delivered television's three biggest 18-49 lifts, +1.08 for the Oct. 8 episode, +1.05 for the Oct. 1 telecast and +1.11 for the Sept. 24 season premiere. L+7: "This Is Us" generated Premiere Week's biggest lift in 18-49, growing by +1.51 ratings points (1.84 to 3.35). The 3.35 in 18-49 confirmed "This Is Us'" status as the #1 top-rated scripted series of Premiere Week. Week 2 of "TIU" grew in 18-49 by +1.42 rating points giving the season's first two episodes television's two biggest L+7 lifts in the key demo. Digital: "This Is Us" delivered the video with the week's highest number of views (2.9 million) on Youtube and Facebook for all primetime broadcast programs (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 10/7/19-10/13/19, ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube + Facebook], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast) with the video of a two-minute deleted scene of Jack opening up to Rebecca about the rush of emotions he felt when he thought he'd lost his job. Social: With 347,000 Total Interactions on social media, "This Is Us" jumped +18% in Total Activity versus last season's third episode.

"New Amsterdam" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 5.3 million viewers overall from 10:01-11 p.m. ET) won the hour among the ABC-CBS-NBC dramas in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 (tie), maintaining 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.8) and 99% in total viewers (5.266 million vs. 5.298 million), pending updates. L+3:"New Amsterdam" grew by +84% in 18-49 rating (from a 0.80 to a 1.47) and +3.4 million viewers overall (5.3 million to 8.7 million) after three days of DVR and VOD time-shifting. The 84% increase in 18-49 is the biggest Tuesday lift of the night on the Big 4 networks. L+7: "New Amsterdam" scored Premiere Week's #3 biggest L+7 lift in 18-49, increasing by +1.18 rating points (0.99 to 2.17). Social: The Oct. 8 "New Amsterdam" garnered 70,000 Total Interactions, up +149% from last season's average and up +210% from last season's comparable third episode, to rank as the second most social episode of the series to date, behind the season premiere.

Wednesday

NBC won Wednesday night in total viewers.

"Chicago Med" (1.1 rating in 18-49, 7.5 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET) beat "The Masked Singer" to win the 8 p.m. hour in total viewers and rank as the #2 show of the night in viewers, behind only "Chicago Fire." "Med" retained 100% week to week in 18-49 (1.1 vs. 1.1) and equaled the show's season high. L+3:"Med" grew by +44% in 18-49 rating (from a 1.10 to a 1.58) and more than +2.2 million viewers overall (7.5 million to 9.7 million) after three days of DVR and VOD time-shifting.

"Chicago Fire" (1.2 rating in 18-49, 7.7 million viewers overall from 9-10 p.m. ET) ranked as the #1 show of the night in total viewers and #2 in 18-49. "Fire" won the 9-10 p.m. hour among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49, adults 25-54, total viewers and all other key measures (including ties in adults 18-34 and men 18-34), delivering a +50% margin of victory in the hour among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 (1.2 vs. 0.8 for ABC's hour of comedy). "Fire" grew by +9% week to week in 18-49 (1.2 vs. 1.1) and +1% in total viewers (7.699 million vs. 7.650 million), hitting season highs in both measures. The 1.2 in 18-49 matches the show's high since the Feb. 20 "Fire-P.D." Crossover (1.3). L+3:"Fire" increased by +47% in 18-49 rating (from a 1.17 to a 1.72) and +2.7 million viewers overall (7.7 million to 10.4 million) after three days of DVR and VOD time-shifting.

"Chicago P.D." (1.0 rating in 18-49, 6.3 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) won the timeslot among ABC, CBS and NBC in 10 of 10 key measures - adults, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54, plus total viewers, delivering a +67% margin of victory among the ABC-CBS-NBC dramas in 18-49 (1.0 vs. 0.6 for CBS' "S.W.A.T." and ABC's "Stumptown"). Week to week, "P.D." maintained 100% in 18-49 (1.0 vs. 1.0) and grew +7% in total viewers (6.3 million vs. 5.907 million), and the show has now won the slot or tied for #1 versus regular ABC and CBS competition with its last 63 straight original telecasts in adults 18-49 (L+SD), extending back to October 2016. L+3:"P.D." increased by +74% in 18-49 rating (from a 0.99 to a 1.72) and +3.2 million viewers overall (6.3 million to 9.5 million) after three days of DVR and VOD time-shifting. The "P.D." lift of +3.2 million viewers was the biggest for any Big 4 Wednesday telecast.

Thursday

"Superstore" (0.8 rating in 18-49, 2.8 million viewers overall from 8-8:30 p.m. ET) finished within 0.2 of a point of "Young Sheldon" in the half-hour (0.8 vs. 1.0) after trailing CBS in the timeslot on the year-ago night by 1.5 rating points (0.8 vs. 2.3 for "The Big Bang Theory"). "Superstore" maintained100% week to week in 18-49 (0.8 vs. 0.8) and grew in total viewers (2.790 million vs. 2.787 million), while equaling the show's top 18-49 rating since May 2 (0.9). L+3:"Superstore" increased by +38% in 18-49 rating (from a 0.80 to a 1.10) and +788,000 viewers overall (2.8 million to 3.6 million) after three days of DVR and VOD time-shifting.

"Perfect Harmony" (0.4 rating in 18-49, 2.1 million viewers overall from 8:30-9 p.m. ET) retained virtually 100% week to week in total viewers (2.071 million vs. 2.072 million) and adults 25-54 (0.6 vs. 0.6). L+3: "Perfect Harmony" grew by +45% in 18-49 rating (from a 0.42 to a 0.61) and +885,000 persons in total viewers (2.1 million to 2.9 million) after three days of DVR and VOD time-shifting. Digital: "Perfect Harmony" generated the week's #1 video with the highest views (2.6 million) on Youtube and Facebook for all primetime broadcast comedies (Source: ListenFirst Media, LF // TV UNIVERSE // EPISODIC, 10/7/19-10/13/19, ListenFirst Video Views [YouTube + Facebook], Brand Type: TV Shows, Primetime, Broadcast, Comedy). The video is a 30-second promo containing clips of Ginny, Wayne, and Dwayne interacting during the first three episodes. Social: Total Activity for the Oct. 10 episode soared +428% over the previous episode and +43% over the series premiere to 25,000.

"The Good Place" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 1.9 million viewers overall from 9-9:30 p.m. ET) built on its lead-in by +50% in adult 18-49 rating to maintain 100% of its result from week to week (0.6 vs. 0.6). L+3:"The Good Place" grew by +83% in 18-49 rating (from a 0.59 to a 1.08) and +1.1 million viewers overall (1.9 million to 3.0 million) after three days of DVR and VOD time-shifting. Social: With 304,000 Total Interactions, "The Good Place" was the most social scripted primetime comedy of the week across all dayparts in all of TV (Broadcast, Cable, Syndication) for a third week in a row (Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 10/7/19-10/13/19, Percent Share, Comedy Series). It's the show's most social episode of the season and third most social telecast of the series, with Total Activity for the episode up +113% versus the prior week. The most social post of the week from a primetime broadcast comedy series was Kristen Bell's Instagram post showing her fist-bumping Ted Danson on the show's set (146,000 engagements, Source: Nielsen Social Content Ratings, 10/7/19-10/13/19, Percent Share, Primetime, Comedy Series).

"Sunnyside" (0.3 rating in 18-49, 1.2 million viewers overall from 9:30-10 p.m. ET) retained 100% week to week in adults 18-49 and grew in men 18-34. L+3: "Sunnyside" was up by +30% in 18-49 rating (from a 0.30 to a 0.39) and +306,000 persons in total viewers (1.2 million to 1.5 million) after three days of DVR and VOD time-shifting. Social: The Sept. 26 "Sunnyside" debut was the second highest broadcast comedy premiere by Total Activity during Premiere Week and is NBC's most social broadcast comedy premiere in two years.

"Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 3.4 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) tied for #1 in the timeslot among the ABC-CBS-NBC dramas in adults 18-49 and 25-54, while retaining 99% week to week in total viewers (3.417 million vs. 3.447 million). L+3:"SVU" increased by +98% in 18-49 rating (from a 0.65 to a 1.29) and +2.3 million viewers overall (3.4 million to 5.7 million) after three days of DVR and VOD time-shifting. Social: "SVU's" Total Activity for the Oct. 10 episode was 65,000, which is up +12% from last season's average.

Friday

"The Blacklist" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.8 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET)nretrained 100% week to week in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5) and grew in men 18-49 and men 18-34, maintaining 100% of NBC's average in the timeslot last season in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.5, L+SD non-sports) and increasing by +21% in total viewers (3.8 million vs. 3.1 million). L+7:The Oct. 4 "Blacklist" season debut grew by +109% in 18-49 rating (from a 0.53 to a 1.11) and more than +2.7 million viewers overall (4.1 million to 6.8 million) after seven days of DVR and VOD time-shifting. The +109% gain was the night's biggest L+7 lift on the Big 4 networks.

"Dateline NBC" (0.6 rating in 18-49, 0.9 in adults 25-54, 3.7 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) equaled the show's highs for a Friday edition in 18-49 and 25-54 since June 7 (0.7 in 18-49, 1.0 in 25-54) and hit a new high in total viewers since May 24 (3.8 million viewers). Week to week, "Dateline" increased by +20% in 18-49 (0.6 vs. 0.5), +29% in 25-54 (0.9 vs. 0.7) and +0.3% in total viewers (3.737 million vs. 3.734 million) and was the #1 newsmagazine of the night in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers. L+7: The prior week's "Dateline" increased by +53% in 18-49 rating (from a 0.49 to a 0.75) and +1.1 million viewers overall (3.3 million to 4.4 million) after seven days of DVR and VOD time-shifting.

Saturday

NBC Sports coverage of Notre Dame football, featuring USC at Notre Dame (0.7 in 18-49, 3.2 million viewers overall in 8-11 p.m. averages. The telecast averaged 3.184 million viewers across both TV & digital, up +6% from the last Notre Dame-USC matchup on NBC in 2017 (3.012 million on Oct. 21). Last Saturday's game peaked on TV with 3.766 million average viewers in the final 15 minutes of action from 10:45-11 p.m. as Notre Dame held on for a 30-27 victory.

Sunday

NBC Sports coverage of Pittsburgh Steelers-San Diego Chargers "Sunday Night Football" (4.6 rating in 18-49, 14.9 million viewers overall from 8:23-11:02 p.m. ET) dominated the night in all key ratings measures.

Despite the Steelers' 21-0 halftime lead - the largest "SNF" halftime differential in more than three years (since a 29-point bulge for the Steelers over the Chiefs on Oct. 2, 2016) - NBC's "Sunday Night Football" topped primetime with 15.2 million viewers across all platforms.





