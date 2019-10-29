RATINGS: FOX, NBC Once Again Share Demo Crown on Monday

NBC (6.631 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) was the most-watched network on Monday thanks to new episodes of "The Voice" (8.040 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #T1) and "Bluff City Law" (3.813 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9).

FOX (4.749 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T1) however shared in the demo honors with its duo of "9-1-1" (6.050 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.3, #T1) and "Prodigal Son" (3.448 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

Next up was ABC (5.788 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #3) with a new "Dancing with the Stars" (6.859 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #3) and a repeat "The Good Doctor" (3.645 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T9).

Meanwhile, CBS (5.898 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #4) offered up fresh installments of "The Neighborhood" (5.796 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.9, #4), "Bob (Hearts) Abishola" (5.664 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #5), "All Rise" (5.449 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6) and "Bull" (6.515 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T6).

And finally, The CW (0.634 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the evening with originals from "All American" (0.745 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11) and "Black Lightning" (0.523 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T11).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+20.00% - Bluff City Law

+14.29% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola

+11.11% - Dancing with the Stars

0.00% - The Voice

0.00% - The Neighborhood

0.00% - Bull

0.00% - All Rise

-12.50% - Prodigal Son

-13.33% - 9-1-1

-33.33% - All American

-33.33% - Black Lightning

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+30.00% - 9-1-1 (vs. The Resident)

0.00% - Bob (Hearts) Abishola (vs. Happy Together)

-12.50% - ALL RISE (vs. Magnum P.I.)

-16.67% - Dancing with the Stars

-18.18% - The Neighborhood

-22.22% - Bull

-27.78% - The Voice

-33.33% - BLACK LIGHTNING (vs. DC's Legends of Tomorrow)

-40.00% - BLUFF CITY LAW (vs. A Very Wicked Halloween)

-50.00% - PRODIGAL SON (vs. 9-1-1)

-50.00% - ALL AMERICAN (vs. Arrow)





Related Articles View More TV Stories