RATINGS: DICK CLARK'S NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST Attracts 21 Million Viewers

Airing from 11:30 p.m.-12:33 a.m., the first late-night segment of ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" attracted 17.8 million Total Viewers and averaged a 5.2 rating among Adults 18-49. ABC's annual New Year's Eve special drew in 21.0 million viewers and scored a 6.1 Adult 18-49 rating at midnight.

ABC's "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve - Part 1" ranked as the No. 1 entertainment program in late-night on New Year's Eve, dominating the combined deliveries of its broadcast competitors by 4.4 million Total Viewers (17.8 million vs. 13.4 million for NBC's "New Year's Eve - Late" and Fox's "Steve Harvey Live from Times Square") and by 33% with Adults 18-49 (5.2 rating vs. 3.9 rating for NBC and FOX combined).

Despite its later post-1:00 a.m. time period, the second late-night segment of "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" drew an average audience of 5.7 million Total Viewers and a 1.7 rating in Adults 18-49.





