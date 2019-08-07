RATINGS: DESCENDANTS 3 Is Cable TV's Highest Rated Telecast In Two Years Among Kids and Tweens

Young "Descendants" viewers repped their block, making the premiere of "Descendants 3" (Friday, Aug. 2, 8:00 p.m.) cable TV's highest-rated telecast in over two years among Kids 6-11, Tweens 9-14, Girls 6-11 and Girls 9-14, according to L+3 data available today.

8.43 million Total Viewers (2+) watched the movie, MAKING IT the #1 telecast of the day across all television. It grew 84% from DVR viewing over three days (L+SD to L+3).

Not since the premiere of "Descendants 2" (July 21, 2017) has cable TV seen such strong ratings among youth demographics nor has the DVR viewing skyrocketed as much across the board in three days.

Ranking #1 for the day in every demographic measured by Disney Channel, the movie delivered most remarkably in these demographics: 2.7 million Kids 6-11 (11.3 rating), jumping 95% in L+3; 2.5 million Tweens 9-14 (10.4 rating), 1.9 million Girls 6-11 (16.4 rating) growing 92% in L+3, and 1.8 million Girls 9-14 (15.5 rating).

Over 2.5 million adults (2.0 rating) also watched the premiere, including 1.7 million Women 18-49 (2.6 rating)

In the DisneyNOW app, "Descendants 3" is the highest viewed Disney Channel Original Movie in a single day.

"Descendants 3" is the #1 most social TV movie year-to-date.

In the iTunes TV store, "Descendants 3" is the #1 TV Show (all genres).

The "Descendants 3" soundtrack rose to #1 on the iTunes album chart (and has remained #1 since Saturday) and is also #1 on the soundtrack chart.

"Descendants 3" music videos already have more than 111 million views in just five days.

The "Queen of Mean" music video, performed by Sarah Jeffery as "Audrey," rose to #1 on YouTube's DisneyMusicVevo, holding steady at the top for three days and now has more than 23 million views.

"Descendants 3" is dedicated in memory of one of its beloved stars, actor Cameron Boyce.

Inspired by Disney heritage characters, THE MOVIES captured the intrigue of kids around the world as they introduced the teenage sons and daughters of Disney's MOST INFAMOUS villains who are wrestling with whether or not they have inherited the evilness of their parents. Premiere telecasts of "Descendants" and its sequel "Descendants 2" each ranked as the most-watched cable movie of the entire year (2015 and 2017) among Kids 6-11 and Tweens 9-14.

Five years into the franchise, the demand for a deeper experience with the characters, stories and music continues. The "Descendants" movies built opportunities across Disney beginning with New York Times best-selling books, licensed apparel, accessories, home décor and fashion dolls. Guests can experience a "Descendants" immersive experience (DescenDANCE Party) at Disney Parks and Resorts, select Disney Stores and aboard select DISNEY CRUISE LINE ships. "Descendants 3" costumes will be available for Halloween 2019. "Descendants 3" is available on DVD now.

Filmed in Vancouver, BC, "Descendants 3" was directed by Kenny Ortega ("High School Musical" trilogy), written by Josann McGibbon and Sara Parriott ("Descendants" and its sequel), and choreographed by Jamal Sims (Disney's "Aladdin") and Ortega. The executive producers are Ortega, Wendy Japhet, Susan Cartsonis, McGibbon and Parriott.

Starring are: Dove Cameron, Cameron Boyce, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Mitchell Hope, Sarah Jeffery, Brenna D'Amico, Melanie Paxson, Thomas Doherty, Dylan Playfair, Zachary Gibson, Jedidiah Goodacre, Anna Cathcart, Jadah Marie, Dan Payne, Keegan Connor Tracy, Bobby Moynihan, Cheyenne Jackson and China Anne McClain.

Source:

*Nielsen Media Research, National Ratings, Live+3 data. Rankings exclude sports.

**iTunes Music Store as of Aug. 7, 2019

***Nielsen Social Content Ratings, linear program-level metrics, 1/1/19-8/4/19)





