RATINGS: DATELINE Lifts NBC to Top Spots on Sunday

NBC (2.102 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T1) was the top draw on a modest Saturday with its duo of "Bring the Funny" (1.364 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T2) and "Dateline Saturday Night Mystery" (2.471 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.4, #1).

ABC (1.709 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T1) then shared in the demo honors with repeats of "Shark Tank" (1.992 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T2), "Press Your Luck" (1.672 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T2) and "Card Sharks" (1.464 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T5).

Next up was CBS (1.550 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T3) with a new "Million Dollar Mile" (1.281 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T5) plus repeats of "48 Hours" (1.497 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T5) and another "48 Hours" (1.873 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T5).

And finally, FOX (0.795 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T3) closed out the night with "FOX PBC Fight Night" (0.795 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T5).





