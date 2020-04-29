RATINGS: CBS, NBC Share Adults 18-49 Crown on Tuesday

CBS (7.436 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T1) was the top draw on a competitive Tuesday with its mix of "NCIS" (8.299 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4), "FBI" (7.031 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6) and a new "FBI: Most Wanted" (6.978 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T4).

NBC (3.564 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T1) shared in the adults 18-49 honors with its lineup of "Ellen's Game of Games" (4.135 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T2), a new "Ellen's Game of Games" (4.242 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T2) and "New Amsterdam" (2.317 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T12).

Next up was ABC (3.293 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) with originals from "The Conners" (5.992 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1), "Bless This Mess" (3.976 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.6, #T6), "Mixed-ish" (2.836 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8), "Black-ish" (2.591 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8) and "For Life" (2.183 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8).

Meanwhile, FOX (2.257 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #4) opted for repeats of "The Masked Singer" (2.610 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T8), "Last Man Standing" (1.971 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T12) and another "Last Man Standing" (1.836 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T12).

And finally, new episodes of "The Flash" (1.207 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T12) and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow" (0.712 million viewers, #16; adults 18-49: 0.2, #16) closed out the night on The CW (0.960 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - For Life

0.00% - THE CONNERS (vs. 4/14/20)

0.00% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. 4/14/20)

0.00% - MIXED-ISH (vs. 4/14/20)

0.00% - BLACK-ISH (vs. 4/14/20)

0.00% - The Flash

0.00% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow

-12.50% - FBI: MOST WANTED (vs. 4/14/20)

-20.00% - Ellen's Game of Games (vs. 4/14/20)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+25.00% - FOR LIFE (vs. 1969)

+11.11% - THE CONNERS (vs. American Housewife)

0.00% - FBI: MOST WANTED (vs. NCIS: New Orleans)

-11.11% - Ellen's Game of Games (vs. The Voice)

-14.29% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. The Kids Are Alright)

-20.00% - The Flash

-28.57% - MIXED-ISH (vs. Black-ish)

-28.57% - BLACK-ISH (vs. Bless This Mess)

-33.33% - DC's Legends of Tomorrow (vs. The 100)





