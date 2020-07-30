RATINGS: ABC's Debut of DON'T Doubles in Adults 18-49 After 35 Days of Viewing Across All Platforms

The series is executive produced by Ryan Reynolds.

Executive produced by Ryan Reynolds, the series debut of ABC's "Don't" soared to a 1.70 rating in Adults 18-49 - doubling its initial rating with a +100% increase from Live+Same Day to Multiplatform+35 Day (0.85 rating to 1.70 rating).

In addition, "Don't" grew to 6.4 million Total Viewers after 35 days of viewing on linear and digital platforms, marking an increase of +2.2 million viewers over its Live+Same Day audience (4.2 million).

The series premiere of "Don't" marked ABC's highest-rated summer debut in 1 year among Adults 18-49 (1.70 rating) - since "Holey Moley" on 6/20/19.

Based on Nielsen's Live+35 Day data, ABC's "Don't" is the No. 1 new summer broadcast series in Adults 18-49 (1.2/7).

Source: ABC Multiplatform Ratings for 6/11/20. ABC Multiplatform+35 day numbers begin with the 2017/2018 season. National Live+35 Day program ratings for Summer 2020 (5/25-6/14/20), excludes repeats and specials.

