Quibi and TMZ Announce Two Daily Pop Culture News Shows

Quibi and TMZ have partnered to produce two unique, edgy daily celebrity news shows curated for millennials who have a passion for all things Pop culture.

The shows will be rich with news broken the way only TMZ can. From hip-hop to basketball, from celebs to YouTubers, TMZ is all over it. The new, premium shows capture the spirit of the brand with exclusive information, opinion and attitude. The shows will have a look and feel different from the other TMZ properties -- produced specifically for a mobile experience on Quibi.

"Quibi is the future and we are thrilled to land on a mobile platform that speaks to a young audience on THE HUNT for celebrity content," said Executive Producer Harvey Levin.

TMZ's shows will publish 5 days a week, Monday through Friday, only on Quibi. The daily morning show and afternoon show will both be available when the mobile platform launches in April 2020.





