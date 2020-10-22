Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Quibi Will Shut Down

Article Pixel

Quibi required almost 2 billion dollars in start-up money.

Oct. 22, 2020  
Quibi Will Shut Down

The short-form streaming service Quibi will shut down, according to official reports from creators Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman.

According to Deadline, Quibi required almost 2 billion dollars in start-up money.

the mobile streaming service launched amid great fanfare and nearly $2 billion in start-up capital by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, is officially shutting down.

Katzenberg and Whitman wrote, "Quibi was a big idea and there was no one who wanted to make a success of it more than we did. Our failure was not for lack of trying; we've considered and exhausted every option available to us."

The platform launched in April.

"Quibi was founded to create the next generation of storytelling," Katzenberg said in a press release. "We have assembled a world-class creative and engineering team that has created an original platform fueled by groundbreaking technology and IP, enabling consumers to view premium content in a whole new way. The world has changed dramatically since Quibi launched and our standalone business model is no longer viable. I am deeply grateful to our employees, investors, talent, studio partners and advertisers for their partnership in bringing Quibi to millions of mobile devices."


Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV News Desk