Quibi Teams Up with Rotten Tomatoes and E! for its Daily Essentials Lineup

The short-form mobile video platform Quibi recently announced collaborations with Rotten Tomatoes and E! to create exclusive content, alongside the NBCUniversal Digital Lab, according to Deadline.

Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman's service, set to launch in April, will add these shows to its Daily Essentials lineup and release new minutes-long episodes Monday through Friday.

Rotten Tomatoes will use their Tomatometer scores to help fans through endless content options in their new series with Quibi "Fresh Daily."

E!'s exclusive untitled daily celebrity news show will be "using the brand's blend of information, access and voice," according to Deadline.

This story was originally reported by Deadline and can be read here.





Related Articles View More TV Stories