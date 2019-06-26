QUICKIE FEST, The One-Minute Movie Festival, Announces Special Jury, Film Slate

Quickie Fest 7, the one-minute movie festival, has announced its roster of Special Jury members and short film slate for its seventh incarnation, which will take place this Saturday, June 29th at 7:00PM at NYC's SVA Theatre. The event will kick off with beer from Brooklyn's Six Point Brewing (included with every ticket) followed by back-to-back short films, all under a minute long. The evening will conclude with the jury awards.



With each go-round of the festival, co-curators and co-hosts, comedians Michael Muntner (Funny or Die) and Anna Roisman (HQ Words) seek out jury members that are the right audience for these short films, which run the gamut from comedy to animated to doc... to really anything.



This year's jury members include Michael Melamedoff (Partner, Director of Development, Cowboy Bear Ninja), Maureen Taran (Vice President of Talent, TruTV), Jose Acevedo (Director of Development & Original Programming, Comedy Central), and Becky Horvath (Supervising Producer, Verizon Media). More information on them is included below.



Special Jury Members

Michael Melamedoff

Partner, Director of Development (Cowboy Bear Ninja)



Michael Melamedoff is an executive producer, filmmaker, and the head of development for Cowboy Bear Ninja. Michael has developed projects with A&E, CNN, Fusion, Lionsgate, MTV, and Viceland at Cowboy Bear Ninja. He most recently EPed Fusion's SHADE: QUEENS OF NYC, and TruTV's PAID OFF WITH MICHAEL TORPEY. As a filmmaker, his director credits include THE PROBLEM WITH APU, and WEAKNESS starring Bobby Cannavale. He also produced and co-starred in FLAMES (Tribeca 2017).



Maureen Taran

Vice President of Talent (TruTV)



Maureen Taran is the vice president of talent for WarnerMedia's truTV. In her role, she leads talent recruitment and casting initiatives for the comedy network, which includes a diverse slate of original programming from creators including Amy Sedaris, Andrea Savage, Adam Conover, Bobcat Goldthwait, Jon Glaser and many others. Additionally, she oversees all talent relations responsibilities and maintains relationships within the entertainment and comedy communities. She is based in the network's New York office.



Jose Acevedo

Director of Development & Original Programming (Comedy Central)



Jose Acevedo is a Director of Development & Original Programming at Comedy Central. He developed Goatface: A Comedy Specialwith Hasan Minhaj's sketch team Goatface, The Fall of Donald Trump: A President Show Documentary and Alternatino with Arturo Castro. In past lives he worked at NBC and OWN. He lives in Brooklyn with his hairless cat Varys.



Becky Horvath

Supervising Producer (Verizon Media)



Becky Horvath is a 3-time Emmy Award-winning producer / director with 15-years' experience creating lifestyle and entertainment content. She's produced segments throughout North America, South America, Europe, and Asia with A-list talent and global brands. After years of working in broadcast TV, she's now overseeing Yahoo's Lifestyle & Entertainment video team at Verizon Media. Becky is a proud member of the DGA and graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. She is also the founder of the Brooklyn Brunch Club - www.brooklynbrunchclub.com.



Film Slate



"Sid and Ratzy" by Mike Muntner

"Hold My Hand" by Anna Roisman

"Our Favorite Wine" by Adam Bangser and Shannon Kintner

"Sarah Singing" by Alec Cohen

"Third Eye Bomb" by Alex McKelvey

"In Time For Ice Cream" by Ali McGhee

"Quiet Commute" by Almost Films

"UmbrellaSexual" by Amanda Poryes

"Sleep Tight" by Angel Yau

"Pizza Poopy Driver" by Angela Palladino

"Banana Sunday" by Ben Cohen

"James Bond" by Boris Khaykin

"5G" by Brats

"Clown" by Breakfast Boys

"Boyfriend" by Bridgette Rizkalla

"Red Alert" by Caroline Ulwick

"Eating Jesus" by Church Show

"James Coker" by Coker & Stratton

"An Ordinary Woman" by Debra Zarne

"Egg Flip" by Dustin Molina

"1" by Ellie Gravitte

"Vroom Vroom" by Geoffrey Stevens

"Making A Baby" by Graduation

"Affair Interrupted" by Houghton, Garcia, Cox

"Jarold and Maude" by Jared Weil

"cold-blooded" by Jehan Madhani

"Assassin with Bangs" by Jenny Gorelick

"Deathdealer" by Jeremy Bent

"Subscription Terminated" by Jeremy Moulton

"Incredibly Loud Animal" Joe Bonacci

"Textmojis" by Jon Bershad and Gwen Lawson

"Love Knot" by Jovon Outlaw

"The Justin Show" by Justin Catchens

"Secret Service: A White House Love Story" by Keiran Lenhof

"Adrien Shouldn't Have Done That" by Kevin Ralston

"Her Father's Eyes" by Kids These Days

"Bed Head" by Kim Parker

"The Sweetheart Killer" by Kristin Kirkley & Mike Mueller

"NAMASTE MTA" by Kutti Gang

"Feet Friends" by Leanne Velednitsky

"Freak" by Love in NY: A Series of Shorts

"Of Corpse" by Manic Pixie Scream Girls

"The Last Birthday" by Maria Luisa Acabado

"Remember Me" by Marshall Louise and Mike Lacy

"A Really Serious Scene With One Weird Thing Happening In The Background" by Matt and Tracy

"Stranger's Eyes" by Matt J. Weir

"Assassin Profile" by Mike Kuplic

"Junior Agent" by Nathaniel Beal

"The Interrogation" by Nick and Eddie

"Tender Tuesday" by Nick Smith

"Charles" by Patrick Grizzard + Josh Tobin

"We're Doctors" by Rebecca & Darian

"Noodle Delight" by Reed Kavner & Mike Zakarian

"Me vs. My Brain" by Roze Pirvany

"Friedstein Farms" by Scott Friedstein

The House That..." by She & Tim

"Air Jackhammer World Championship" by Shen, Ryan, Rob, Mark

"Safety Whistle" by Shiners

"Spiral" by Steve Burger & Brendan O'Neil

"Dirty Finger" by The Brothers Hovis

"Poly Cat" by Whitley Watson

"Cuatro Tetas" by WIGS

"It's Not Easy Being Green" by Zack Auron & Kristen Williamson





