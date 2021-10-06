QUEER EYE's Bobby Berk to Host Holiday Edition of BLOWN AWAY on Netflix

Queer Eye interior designer Bobby Berk has been announced to host a holiday edition of Netflix's Blown Away series.

Variety reports that the glass-blowing competition series will launch a four-part special, starting on November 19.

This ground-breaking competition series returns as ten glass artists from around the world gather in North America's largest hot shop to push themselves to creative extremes in THE QUEST to be named Best In Glass. In each episode the glassblowers must impress a panel of art experts or risk being eliminated. At stake is a life-changing prize that will send their careers to new heights.

Bobby Berk has been a host of the new reboot of QUEER EYE on Netflix as the show's interior designer. The series returned to Netflix in 2018 going global and introducing audiences around the world to a modern aesthetic, diverse perspectives and a brand new Fab Five, also including Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture) and Tan France (Fashion).