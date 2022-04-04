Pujolràs & Casutt Join Sundler & Shellef's GODLIKE GAMING

Anna Pujolràs has been named lead scriptwriter for GODLIKE GAMING, a new television series that - thanks to critical praise on season 1 - has been renewed for a second season. The team is further enlarged with Chantal Casutt, named as associate producer of the series.

Produced by Eli Sundler and Roy Shellef, Godlike Gaming is an enjoyable, humorous, observation of gamers and their burgeoning industry.

This clever TV series designed with equal parts Nickelodeon and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, the team of Sundler & Shellef needed a steady hand and keen eye at another keyboard ... the script writer. Season One's finale and all of Season Two have been placed in the hands of Anna Pujolràs.

Anna came to the U.S. and immediately made a name for herself. As Jr. Agent/Head of Development at the Jackson Agency - which has made a name for itself as a full-service talent agency that is African American-owned - has Anna busy creating and shopping projects multiple projects. Anna, herself, is busy with multiple shoots in the next year on films she wrote and has been contracted as script supervisor on many of them.

Now she will take the lead on Godlike Gaming.

Chantal Casutt - having worked closely with Sundler & Shellef on season one, will serve as associate producer of Season 2. Casutt will associate produce for Right Directions Studios overseeing the marketing of award-winning films, including Anastasia, My Date with Vi, Alone, and Thank You, as well as RDS' TV projects.

Chantal began her career as an actress in films like Trapped and Call Me Devil.