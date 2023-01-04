Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: THE VIEW Co-Hosts Reunite to Honor Barbara Walters

“The View” airs Monday-Friday, 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC.

Jan. 04, 2023  

Yesterday, "The View" co-hosts of past and present remembered and celebrated Barbara Walters.

The episode featured the show's current panel, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin. The other original co-hosts joined Behar, including Debbie Matenopoulos, Star Jones, and Meredith Vieira, who joined by phone. Later on the episode, Sherri Shepherd and Lisa Ling joined the ladies, with Elizabeth Hasselback appearing through Zoom.

Rosie O'Donnell, who has appeared on The View in two separate stints, the first as moderator with Walters and the second after Walters had left, revealed in a TikTok why she was not present.

"They invited me but I wasn't able to make it. You know, I didn't want to be in a big group of people and I don't know, I was worried I'd get upset and didn't want to do that," O'Donnell stated.

The special episode celebrated the best of Walters on "The View," from unexpected moments to her fierce journalistic instincts, and looks back on her emotional final days as co-host, including her last episode where 25 female journalists surprised the woman who led the way.

And finally, in her own words Walters says goodbye to the show she created. The closing shot featured a spotlight on a director's chair with Walters' name on it.

Photos: ABC/Lou Rocco

Sara Haines, Whoopi Goldberg, Debbie Matenopoulos, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sherri Shepherd, Lisa Ling

Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Debbie Matenopoulos, Lisa Ling, Sherri Shepherd, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin

Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Debbie Matenopoulos, Lisa Ling, Sherri Shepherd, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin

Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Debbie Matenopoulos, Lisa Ling, Sherri Shepherd, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin

Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Debbie Matenopoulos, Lisa Ling, Sherri Shepherd, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin

Joy Behar, Debbie Matenopoulos, Lisa Ling, Sherri Shepherd

Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Debbie Matenopoulos, Lisa Ling, Sherri Shepherd, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin

Joy Behar, Debbie Matenopoulos, Lisa Ling

Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Debbie Matenopoulos, Lisa Ling, Sherri Shepherd, Sunny Hostin, Alyssa Farah Griffin

Debbie Matenopoulos, Lisa Ling, Sherri Shepherd

Whoopi Goldberg, Elizabeth Hasselback, Joy Behar, Debbie Matenopoulos, Lisa Ling, Sherri Shepherd, Sunny Hostin

Lisa Ling, Sherri Shepherd,

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Lisa Ling, Sherri Shepherd, Sunny Hostin

Joy Behar, Lisa Ling, Sherri Shepherd, Sunny Hostin

Joy Behar, Lisa Ling, Sherri Shepherd, Sunny Hostin

Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, Alyssa Farah Griffin

Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Debbie Matenopoulos, Alyssa Farah Griffin

Sara Haines, Debbie Matenopoulos, Alyssa Farah Griffin

Debbie Matenopoulos

Sara Haines, Debbie Matenopoulos, Alyssa Farah Griffin

Sara Haines, Debbie Matenopoulos, Alyssa Farah Griffin

Remembering Barbara Walters

Remembering Barbara Walters



