Photos: THE MARCHING BAND Now Available on VOD Platforms
Directed by Emmanuel Courcol, the French comedy has won multiple international film festival audience awards.
THE MARCHING BAND, directed by Emmanuel Courcol, is now available on all major TVOD/SVOD platforms.
The film stars Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Lottin, and Sarah Suco. A world-famous orchestra conductor discovers the brother he never knew he had — a school cafeteria worker who plays trombone in a local marching band. Detecting his brother's exceptional musical talent, he takes it upon himself to rectify the injustice of fate. An equally hilarious and affecting crowdpleaser that premiered at Cannes and became a French box office sensation, starring Benjamin Lavernhe (My Donkey, My Lover & I) and Pierre Lottin (The Stranger).
The film was an official selection at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and has won Audience Awards at the Berkshire International Film Festival 2026, Rendez-Vous With French Cinema 2025, San Sebastián International Film Festival 2024, and the American French Film Festival 2024.
Credits
Directed by Emmanuel Courcol
Starring Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Lottin, Sarah Suco
Written by Emmanuel Courcol, Irène Muscari
Produced by Marc Bordure, Robert Guédiguian
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