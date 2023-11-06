Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Kicks Off Global Tour in Berlin, Germany

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES press tour kicked off in Germany.

By: Nov. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway After Moving to New York Ci Photo 1 Exclusive: How THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Will Spotlight Broadway
SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performances on NBC Photo 2 SHUCKED, SPAMALOT & More Set For Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More Photo 3 Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - What to Watch!
Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen Photo 4 Video: How Thom Southerland Helped TITANIC THE MUSICAL Sail Onto the Big Screen

The global tour for the long-awaited prequel in THE HUNGER GAMES franchise, THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES, kicked off in Germany, with the cast and filmmakers making their first premiere stop at the iconic Zoo Palast Cinema in Berlin.

Director/producer Francis Lawrence, producer Nina Jacobson, writer Michael Lesslie, and production designer Uli Hanisch were joined on the red carpet with the incredible cast, featuring Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera and Viola Davis.

The film has a special connection to Germany, as many of its scenes were shot on location there, and fans erupted with enthusiasm as they welcomed the cast and filmmakers back. The lively crowd of fans and locals gathered along the premiere's entrance, and the red-carpet atmosphere buzzed with excitement — not even the rain could dampen the infectious energy.

The fans packed the theater to capacity, welcoming the cast and filmmakers with cheers and a standing ovation as they took the stage for an introduction and hosted Q&A about the film. The night was a whirlwind of unbridled excitement and a fitting start to the global tour. Stay tuned for more premiere updates as this tour continues to captivate audiences worldwide!

Check out the photos here:

Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Kicks Off Global Tour in Berlin, Germany
Hunter Schafer

Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Kicks Off Global Tour in Berlin, Germany
The Cast of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Kicks Off Global Tour in Berlin, Germany
Hunter Schafer and Tom Blyth

Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Kicks Off Global Tour in Berlin, Germany
Josh Andrés Rivera

Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Kicks Off Global Tour in Berlin, Germany
Tom Blyth

Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Kicks Off Global Tour in Berlin, Germany
Tom Blyth

Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Kicks Off Global Tour in Berlin, Germany
Hunter Schafer

Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Kicks Off Global Tour in Berlin, Germany
The Cast of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes

Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Kicks Off Global Tour in Berlin, Germany
Rachel Zegler

Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Kicks Off Global Tour in Berlin, Germany
Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera

Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Kicks Off Global Tour in Berlin, Germany
Rachel Zegler

Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Kicks Off Global Tour in Berlin, Germany
Josh Andrés Rivera, Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Francis Lawrence

Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Kicks Off Global Tour in Berlin, Germany
Rachel Zegler and Hunter Schafer

Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Kicks Off Global Tour in Berlin, Germany
Josh Andrés Rivera, Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Francis Lawrence

Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Kicks Off Global Tour in Berlin, Germany
Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera

Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Kicks Off Global Tour in Berlin, Germany
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes European Premiere

Photo: Leonine/Sebastian Gabsch



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
THE DECEMBER CROSS Lands SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement to Begin Principal Photography in Ken Photo
THE DECEMBER CROSS Lands SAG-AFTRA Interim Agreement to Begin Principal Photography in Kentucky

Writer-director Todd Turner's film The December Cross starring Kellan Lutz (Twilight), Neal McDonough (Minority Report), Mila Harris (No Exit), Stelio Savante (Infidel), Jennifer Esposito (Crash), Judd Hirsch (The Fablemans), and Grace Van Dien (Stranger Things) has landed a SAG-AFTRA interim agreement to start principal photography in Kentucky.

2
Multi-Award-winning Local Film About Firefighters to Screen at Cine-World Film Festival In Photo
Multi-Award-winning Local Film About Firefighters to Screen at Cine-World Film Festival In Sarasota

'Bridge to the Other Side' starring John Scalzi is a featured selection at Cine-World Film Festival in Sarasota. Get all the details here!

3
9th Annual INTERNATIONAL SMART FONE FILM FEST Finals to Be Held in Sydney This Month Photo
9th Annual INTERNATIONAL SMART FONE FILM FEST Finals to Be Held in Sydney This Month

The Gala Finals of the 9th annual international Smart Fone Flick Fest (SF3) will take place in Sydney and Melbourne, as well as online. This year's festival received a record-breaking 458 entries from 60 countries.

4
PodcastOne Expands Slate Of Original Programming, Acquires Exclusive Rights To VIGILANTE P Photo
PodcastOne Expands Slate Of Original Programming, Acquires Exclusive Rights To VIGILANTE Podcast, Including IP for Film/TV

PodcastOne (PODC) expands its original programming with the acquisition of exclusive rights to the popular true crime podcast, Vigilante.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Broadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & MoreBroadway Streaming Guide: November 2023 - Where to Watch RUSTIN & More
Josh Andrés Rivera to Play Aaron Hernandez In AMERICAN SPORTS STORYJosh Andrés Rivera to Play Aaron Hernandez In AMERICAN SPORTS STORY
Bravo Announces New THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI Cast AdditionBravo Announces New THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF DUBAI Cast Addition
Video: Watch a VANDERPUMP RULES Season 11 Preview; 'Scandoval' Fallout Continues As Ariana Madix Calls Out Tom SandovalVideo: Watch a VANDERPUMP RULES Season 11 Preview; 'Scandoval' Fallout Continues As Ariana Madix Calls Out Tom Sandoval

Videos

Watch THE FALL GUY Trailer With Hannah Waddingham & Stephanie Hsu Video
Watch THE FALL GUY Trailer With Hannah Waddingham & Stephanie Hsu
Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Reunite For Walmart Commercial Video
Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Reunite For Walmart Commercial
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer Video
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
SWEENEY TODD
HARMONY
Ticket Central GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
& JULIET
SOME LIKE IT HOT