Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Kicks Off Global Tour in Berlin, Germany

The global tour for the long-awaited prequel in THE HUNGER GAMES franchise, THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES, kicked off in Germany, with the cast and filmmakers making their first premiere stop at the iconic Zoo Palast Cinema in Berlin.

Director/producer Francis Lawrence, producer Nina Jacobson, writer Michael Lesslie, and production designer Uli Hanisch were joined on the red carpet with the incredible cast, featuring Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Jason Schwartzman, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera and Viola Davis.

The film has a special connection to Germany, as many of its scenes were shot on location there, and fans erupted with enthusiasm as they welcomed the cast and filmmakers back. The lively crowd of fans and locals gathered along the premiere's entrance, and the red-carpet atmosphere buzzed with excitement — not even the rain could dampen the infectious energy.

The fans packed the theater to capacity, welcoming the cast and filmmakers with cheers and a standing ovation as they took the stage for an introduction and hosted Q&A about the film. The night was a whirlwind of unbridled excitement and a fitting start to the global tour. Stay tuned for more premiere updates as this tour continues to captivate audiences worldwide!