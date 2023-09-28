Photos: See THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Season 8 Cast Portraits With Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant & More

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” returns for Season 8 with a supersized premiere on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Sep. 28, 2023

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” returns for Season 8 with a supersized premiere on Sunday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Returning this season are Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton.

There’s a new housewife in Potomac and she’s here to challenge the grande dame title. Nneka Ihim is a first-generation Nigerian-American from a well-to-do family. She’s a successful lawyer, the daughter of a doctor and newly married to a surgeon, and she owns multiple homes, including a new multimillion-dollar house in the heart of Potomac.

Check out Jai Lennard's photos of the ladies of Potomac for their new season below.

Photos: See THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Season 8 Cast Portraits With Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant & More
Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, Candiace Dillard, Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Boalch Darby, Nneka Ihim

Photos: See THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Season 8 Cast Portraits With Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant & More
Karen Huger

Photos: See THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Season 8 Cast Portraits With Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant & More
Candiace Dillard

Photos: See THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Season 8 Cast Portraits With Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant & More
Mia Thornton

Photos: See THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Season 8 Cast Portraits With Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant & More
Wendy Osefo

Photos: See THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Season 8 Cast Portraits With Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant & More
Gizelle Bryant

Photos: See THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Season 8 Cast Portraits With Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant & More
Nneka Ihim

Photos: See THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Season 8 Cast Portraits With Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant & More
Ashley Boalch Darby

Photos: See THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF POTOMAC Season 8 Cast Portraits With Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant & More
Robyn Dixon

Photos by: Jai Lennard/Bravo



