Photos: Ryan Reynolds Gets COVID-19 Test Before Resuming Filming RED NOTICE

Ryan Reynolds has shared photos on his Instagram of himself getting a COVID-19 test, before returning to filming Red Notice.

Netflix's Red Notice announced in March that it has halted production due to the health crisis. The film also stars Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson.

"The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it's over," Reynolds wrote in the caption on Instagram. "No matter what you say to him, he won't buy you dinner first."

