Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Ryan Reynolds Gets COVID-19 Test Before Resuming Filming RED NOTICE

Article Pixel

Netflix's Red Notice announced in March that it has halted production due to the health crisis.

Sep. 13, 2020  

Ryan Reynolds has shared photos on his Instagram of himself getting a COVID-19 test, before returning to filming Red Notice.

Netflix's Red Notice announced in March that it has halted production due to the health crisis. The film also stars Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson.

"The Covid Test is quick and easy. The doctor places the swab up your nose, just deep enough to tickle your childhood memories and then it's over," Reynolds wrote in the caption on Instagram. "No matter what you say to him, he won't buy you dinner first."

Check out the photos below!


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Benois de la Danse Presents 'Benois de la Danse. Pages of History'
  • Nonfiction.film Adds Modern Works Staged by Butusov & Kuliabin to Streaming Platform
  • An Intimate Evening with the Righteous Brothers and Guests John Stamos and Paul Shaffer - Airing Tonight!
  • Bolshoi Theatre Reopens September 6 With DON CARLO