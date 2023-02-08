Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere

The evening was kicked off with a red carpet featuring the show’s cast and creative team, including the six Las Vegas company members who have lead dancer roles.

Feb. 08, 2023  

Last night, Feb. 7, the cast of Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE hosted the Las Vegas premiere screening of "Magic Mike's Last Dance," starring Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault and featuring six cast members from the live stage spectacular who joined their fellow cast members for a thrilling live performance before the film at AMC Town Square 18.

The evening was kicked off with a red carpet featuring the show's cast and creative team, including the six Las Vegas company members who have lead dancer roles in the film: Anton Engel, Jackson Williams, JD Rainey, Patrick Packing, Ryan Carlson, and Sebastian Gonzalez.

As guests took their seats, they were welcomed by one of the show's leading ladies, Jaclyn Marfuggi Caprio, who hyped up the house of media, celebrities and invited guests and surprised lucky fans with tickets to the live show through Magic Mike-themed trivia questions.

As the theater lights dimmed, music blared and the crowd went wild as the live show's cast took to the aisles for a surprise pop-up performance, giving a little taste of the magic they were about to witness on the big screen and performed nightly on MAGIC MIKE LIVE stages in Las Vegas at SAHARA Las Vegas and around the world.

After the surprise performance, original cast member and featured film performer Jackson Williams greeted the crowd with remarks, sharing, "I came to Las Vegas from my home country of England six years ago to start this new little dance show based on some movies, and we had no idea what was in store.

Since then, the show's been a smash hit around the world...And last year, I was given the incredible opportunity to go back to my hometown to shoot the film you're about to see, which was beyond a dream come true. This movie is a love letter to the live show, and we thank you all for being a part of the story that is Magic Mike Live." During his remarks, Williams introduced the film's choreographer Alison Faulk who was in attendance and is also the co-director and choreographer of MAGIC MIKE LIVE.

In partnership with Warner Bros., MAGIC MIKE LIVE provided each invited guest with a voucher for concessions, a complimentary cocktail inspired by the show called "Permission," and a cookie in the shape of a man's chiseled torso - also inspired by the show!

In attendance of the exclusive evening were several members of the Las Vegas Raiderettes; actors Gypsy Wood and Grace Lusk from OPM by Spiegelworld with Heidi Rider of ABSINTHE by Spiegelworld; rapper and magician Mervant Vera, singing ventriloquist Celia Munoz, and Pack Drumline of America's Got Talent SUPERSTARS Live; and the cast of FANTASY at Luxor Hotel & Casino.

Inspired by MAGIC MIKE LIVE, "Magic Mike's Last Dance" is an adapted origin story about the creation of the live stage show. When the film hits the big screen on Feb. 10, audiences will be dazzled by many of the same daring dance routines and heart-pounding scenes - choreographed by Faulk and Luke Broadlick - that can be experienced live and in-person on MAGIC MIKE LIVE stages in Las Vegas, London, and the North American tour now performing in Miami.

While thrilling more than 1.2 million guests around the world with shows currently running in Las Vegas, London, the North American tour and past engagements in Berlin and Australia, MAGIC MIKE LIVE has earned its place at the center of the zeitgeist with regular appearances on major TV shows including The Drew Barrymore Show, The Talk, SHERRI, ELLEN, The TODAY Show, The Graham Norton Show, This is Us, Britain's Got Talent, The Late Late Show with James Corden, and more. MAGIC MIKE LIVE also inspired HBO Max™'s instant-hit unscripted reality series Finding Magic Mike, and has helped continue to fuel popularity for the "Magic Mike" film franchise, including "Magic Mike's Last Dance."

Conceived and directed by Tatum, MAGIC MIKE LIVE Las Vegas continues to inspire audiences five nights a week at SAHARA Las Vegas. MAGIC MIKE LIVE is an unforgettably fun night of 360-degree entertainment inspired by the hit movies. Equal parts empowering and exhilarating, the 90-minute show features some of the world's sexiest and most talented men and women performing daring dance routines, acrobatics, live music, comedy and more

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
Cast members from the show

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
Members of The Pack Drumline, Celia Muñoz (3rd L) and Mervant Vera (4th L) from "Americaa??s Got Talent Presents SUPERSTARS Live"

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
Members of the Las Vegas Raiderettes cheerleading squad

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
Blair Edwards

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
"Magic Mike Live" emcee Jaclyn Marfuggi Caprio

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
Jaclyn Marfuggi Caprio

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
Monica Hernandez

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
Meredith Ostrowsky

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
Gianinni Semedo Moreira

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
Davis Rahal

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
Brandon Foster

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
Vinnie Castillo

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
Benjamin Carter

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
Max Torandell

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
Kalani Hakkei Jr.

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
Jackson Williams, "Magic Mike's Last Dance" choreographer and "Magic Mike Live" co-director Alison Faulk, JD Rainey, Sebastian Gonzalez, Ryan Carlson, Patrick Packing and Anton Engel

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
"OPM" by Spiegelworld cast member Gypsy Wood, "Absinthe" cast member Heidi Rider and "OPM" cast member Grace Lusk

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
Ryan Carlson

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
Sebastian Gonzalez

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
Patrick Packing

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
JD Rainey

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
Jackson Williams

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
Jackson Williams

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
Anton Engel

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
"Magic Mike's Last Dance" choreographer and "Magic Mike Live" co-director Alison Faulk

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
"Magic Mike Live" cast member Sebastian Gonzalez

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
"Magic Mike Live" cast members

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
"Magic Mike Live" cast members

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
"Magic Mike Live" cast members

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
"Magic Mike Live" cast member Kalani Hakkei Jr.

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
"Magic Mike Live" cast member Davis Rahal

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
"Magic Mike Live" cast members

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
"Magic Mike Live" cast member Kalani Hakkei Jr.

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
"Magic Mike Live" cast member JD Rainey

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
"Magic Mike Live" cast members

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
"Magic Mike Live" cast members

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
"Magic Mike Live" cast members

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
"Magic Mike Live" cast members

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
"Magic Mike Live" cast members

Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere
"Magic Mike Live" cast members



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
Chloe Bailey, Anthony Mackie & More Join SNEAKS Animated Film Photo
Chloe Bailey, Anthony Mackie & More Join SNEAKS Animated Film
Lengi Studios and Cinema Gypsy Productions announce Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Martin Lawrence (Bad Boys for Life) and Chloe Bailey (Grown-ish) will join the animated feature SNEAKS, with Quavo (Migos), Keith David (Coraline; Princess and the Frog), Donovan Louis Bazemore (The Lion King), and more.
Peacock Rolls Out Interactive Watch Series With REAL HOUSEWIVES Stars Photo
Peacock Rolls Out Interactive Watch Series With REAL HOUSEWIVES Stars
Directly following the season two premiere of Peacock’s critically acclaimed drama series “Bel-Air,” “Watch With” officially launches with Jabari Banks + Olly Sholotan on Feb. 24th at 9 p.m. ET. The feature will soon extend to “Eurovision” with Johnny Weir, “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” with Candiace Dillard Bassett and Marysol Patton.
Colman Domingo to Lead Netflix Series From THE LARAMIE PROJECT Writer Photo
Colman Domingo to Lead Netflix Series From THE LARAMIE PROJECT Writer
Netflix has ordered The Madness, a conspiracy thriller under Chernin Entertainment’s (The North Road Company) first look deal at Netflix. The series will star Colman Domingo (Zola, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Fear The Walking Dead). The eight-episode series was created and executive produced by Stephen Belber (The Laramie Project).

From This Author - Michael Major


Hailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music SessionHailey Whitters Drops All-New Apple Music Session
February 7, 2023

Apple Music Sessions feature some of the world's most prolific artists and emerging artists, all in Spatial Audio. Recorded out of Apple Music's studios around the world, Apple Music Sessions gives artists the opportunity to reimagine and recreate hits from their catalog, and creative covers of beloved classics.
Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'Chicago's FACS Announce New Album 'Still Life In Decay'
February 7, 2023

While FACS are a heavy band, they don’t necessarily feel like one— Case’s fluttering, melodic guitar lines are buoyed by the insistent, underlying pulse of an expert rhythm section. Bassist Alianna Kalaba, who stepped in for founding member Jonathan Van Herik in 2018, makes her amicable last stand here with the group.
THE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in AprilTHE PORTABLE DOOR Coming Exclusively to MGM+ in April
February 7, 2023

The Jim Henson Company comedy stars multi-time Golden Globe nominee Sam Neill (Peter Rabbit, Jurassic Park) and Patrick Gibson (The OA, Tolkien),  joining two-time Academy Award winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained, No Time to Die) and Sophie Wilde (Eden, You Don’t Know Me).
Foo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 LineupFoo Fighters, Weezer & More Join Sea.Hear.Now 2023 Lineup
February 7, 2023

Sea.Hear.Now announces an incredible 2023 lineup featuring Foo Fighters, The Killers, Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Mt. Joy, Sheryl Crow, The Beach Boys and more. Teams will also feature big wave surfer Will Skudin and legendary ladies Cassidy McClain and Jamie DeWitt, as well as Jersey’s Rob Kelly and more.
Audra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE FilmAudra McDonald & Myles Frost Join Ava DuVernay's CASTE Film
February 7, 2023

Audra McDonald and Myles Frost have joined the cast of Ava DuVernay’s upcoming film Caste: The Origins of our Discontents. The pair will join the previously announced Jasmine Cephas-Jones, Aunjanue Ellis, Niecy Nash, Vera Farmiga, Nick Offerman, Connie Nielsen, and Jon Bernthal.
share