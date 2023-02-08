Photos: MAGIC MIKE LIVE Hosts MAGIC MIKE'S LAST DACE Premiere

Last night, Feb. 7, the cast of Channing Tatum's MAGIC MIKE LIVE hosted the Las Vegas premiere screening of "Magic Mike's Last Dance," starring Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault and featuring six cast members from the live stage spectacular who joined their fellow cast members for a thrilling live performance before the film at AMC Town Square 18.

The evening was kicked off with a red carpet featuring the show's cast and creative team, including the six Las Vegas company members who have lead dancer roles in the film: Anton Engel, Jackson Williams, JD Rainey, Patrick Packing, Ryan Carlson, and Sebastian Gonzalez.

As guests took their seats, they were welcomed by one of the show's leading ladies, Jaclyn Marfuggi Caprio, who hyped up the house of media, celebrities and invited guests and surprised lucky fans with tickets to the live show through Magic Mike-themed trivia questions.

As the theater lights dimmed, music blared and the crowd went wild as the live show's cast took to the aisles for a surprise pop-up performance, giving a little taste of the magic they were about to witness on the big screen and performed nightly on MAGIC MIKE LIVE stages in Las Vegas at SAHARA Las Vegas and around the world.

After the surprise performance, original cast member and featured film performer Jackson Williams greeted the crowd with remarks, sharing, "I came to Las Vegas from my home country of England six years ago to start this new little dance show based on some movies, and we had no idea what was in store.

Since then, the show's been a smash hit around the world...And last year, I was given the incredible opportunity to go back to my hometown to shoot the film you're about to see, which was beyond a dream come true. This movie is a love letter to the live show, and we thank you all for being a part of the story that is Magic Mike Live." During his remarks, Williams introduced the film's choreographer Alison Faulk who was in attendance and is also the co-director and choreographer of MAGIC MIKE LIVE.

In partnership with Warner Bros., MAGIC MIKE LIVE provided each invited guest with a voucher for concessions, a complimentary cocktail inspired by the show called "Permission," and a cookie in the shape of a man's chiseled torso - also inspired by the show!

In attendance of the exclusive evening were several members of the Las Vegas Raiderettes; actors Gypsy Wood and Grace Lusk from OPM by Spiegelworld with Heidi Rider of ABSINTHE by Spiegelworld; rapper and magician Mervant Vera, singing ventriloquist Celia Munoz, and Pack Drumline of America's Got Talent SUPERSTARS Live; and the cast of FANTASY at Luxor Hotel & Casino.