Photos: LA BOLA NEGRA Soundtrack EP Released by Lakeshore Records

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Lakeshore Records announced the digital release of La Bola Negra—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, an EP featuring six tracks of original score by Barcelona-born composer and producer Raül Refree as well as 'La nieve,' the original song by multi-platinum recording artist Guitarricadelafuente (and co-written by Raül Refree), who makes his debut film performance in La Bola Negra. A full length album of score by Raül Refree and additional original songs appearing in the film will be released on October 16.

The film by directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi (popularly known as 'Los Javis'), is in theaters now in Spain beginning October 16 in the U.S. Tickets are available now.

La Bola Negra is a bold tapestry spanning nearly a century of Spanish history. The film tells the story of three generations of men whose lives are intimately connected through desire, pain, and love in this celebrated film from Cannes-winning directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi.

Notes Raül Refree: 'From the beginning, the music and the film grew together. Los Javis asked me to start composing while they were still finishing the script, so the score was already part of the film before many of the images existed. I built the orchestral language around the characters rather than the different periods, and as their stories come closer, those colors begin to mix. I wanted the music to be emotional without simply telling the audience what to feel — timeless and orchestral, but also experimental when the film needed it. The whole process remained a dialogue between music, shooting and editing, right through to the final score.'

Adds Guitarricadelafuente: 'I wanted 'La nieve' to come from the same emotional place as the characters in the film,' shares Alvaro Lafuente Calvo aka Guitarricadelafuente. 'I was inspired by Federico García Lorca's last letter and also by my character, Sebastián. I thought about all of his unspoken feelings, and I had to live in that as an actor first to be inspired to write the song.'

Tracklist

Las Tres

Las Cinco

¡Que escapa!

Tren e incendio

Fuegos y bengalas

Mira que nos acechan

La nieve -- Guitarricadelfuente

About Raül Refree

Raül Refree is a Barcelona-born composer, musician and producer whose work moves between cinema, contemporary music, song and experimentation. Over three decades, he has developed a distinctive musical language shaped by curiosity, deep listening and a constant desire to explore beyond genres and conventions.

His work for film, television and theatre includes La Mesías, Entre dos aguas, Un año, una noche and Muyeres. His scores have earned him two Gaudí Awards for Best Original Music, for Entre dos aguas and Un año, una noche, as well as the Spanish Academy of Music Award for Best Soundtrack Album for La Mesías. His score for Muyeres was also awarded Best Music at Cinespaña.

His most recent film score is La bola negra, directed by Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, which premiered in Competition at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, where the filmmakers received the Best Director Award.

Alongside his work for the screen, Raül Refree has built a singular career collaborating with artists including Rosalía, Lee Ranaldo, C. Tangana, Guitarricadelafuente, Niño de Elche and Ricky Martin. His approach to composition begins with listening and intuition rather than a fixed method: exploring, stripping away, allowing space, and finding what each story needs.

Raül Refree represents a singular voice in contemporary composition—rigorous, intuitive and always open to the unexpected.

About Guitarricadelafuente

Multi-platinum recording artist and Latin GRAMMY nominee Guitarricadelafuente makes his acting debut in the film in a role written and tailored specifically for him by Calvo and Ambrossi.

2026 has been a banner year for Guitarricadelafuente. NPR published his 'Tiny Desk Concert' in January, saying that his 'melodies are seismic. Etched together with electronic beats, ethereal guitar, symphonic accents and sometimes zanfona.' In February, Guitarrica launched his first U.S. tour with sold out dates across the country. From there, he performed at major Latin America festivals such as Lollapalooza Argentina and Tecate Pa'l Norte as well as European festivals such as Primavera Sound and Montreux Jazz.

With his recent album 'Spanish Leather,' Guitarricadelafuente not only solidifies the style that established him as one of the most compelling voices of his generation—it pushes it forward. While rooted in the raw, earthy textures of Spanish and Latin American folk that shaped his debut, Guitarrica evolves further on his sophomore album 'Spanish Leather' with a more expansive sound. On the album, he worked with a diverse group of producers including Carter Lang (SZA, Justin Bieber), Jasper Harris (Jack Harlow, Camila Cabello), pablopablo (C. Tangana, Nathy Peluso) and Rodaidh McDonald (The XX, Adele). 'Spanish Leather' creates a push-and-pull between the familiar and the unknown that gives the album its distinctive edge: timeless yet unmistakably original.

Javier Calvo (Madrid, 1991) and Javier Ambrossi (Madrid, 1984) are directors, screenwriters and producers. They are the creators of 'La Bola Negra' (2026), a film that premiered in the Official Selection of the most recent Cannes Film Festival and won them the Best Director award. With their latest film, they have also won audience awards at the Toronto, San Sebastián, and Sydney festivals. They are also the directors of La Mesías (2023), which premiered in the Official Selection at the San Sebastián Film Festival and selected at the Sundance Film Festival, becoming the most award-winning series in the history of Spanish audiovisual. They also created the acclaimed series Veneno (2020), which became a phenomenon in the United States, and Paquita Salas (2016–2019), whose three seasons are an absolute flagship of Spanish pop culture. Their collaboration began with the stage play La Llamada, which they later adapted for the big screen in 2017 with packed cinemas following its release. Today, they are widely known as the most award-winning and influential creative duo in the Spanish audiovisual industry.

About Lakeshore Records

Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many, many more.





Rau#U0308l Refree x Cesar Segarra

Rau#U0308l Refree x Alex Rademakers

Guitarricadelafuente press photo

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