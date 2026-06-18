Photos: Jin Ha, Laura Donnelly, & More on the Red Carpet for SUGAR Season 2
The series will return for its eight-episode second season on Friday, June 19 on Apple TV.
On Wednesday, June 17, Apple TV held the red-carpet premiere of “Sugar” at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. The series is a stylish neo-noir detective story starring and executive produced by Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell. It will return for its eight-episode second season on Friday, June 19 on Apple TV.
Attendees at the “Sugar” red carpet premiere included Farrell, stars Tony nominee Laura Donnelly, Tony Dalton, Proof star Jin Ha, Raymond Lee, showrunner and executive producer Sam Catlin, executive producer Audrey Chon, and more.
A contemporary take on the detective genre, Season 2 sees John Sugar back in the City of Angels as he takes on a new missing persons case: tracking down the troubled brother of up-and-coming local boxer Danny Moon, played by Jin Ha, who is currently starring in Broadway's Proof. Meanwhile, Sugar continues to search for his sister.
In addition to Farrell, the second season of “Sugar” introduces a brand new cast that includes Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, Laura Donnelly and Sasha Calle, along with special guest star Shea Whigham.
Season two of "Sugar” is showrun by Sam Catlin, who also executive produces under his Short Drive Entertainment banner. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg also serve as executive producers alongside Farrell, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich. “Sugar” is created by Mark Protosevich.
Photo Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV via Getty Images
Tony Dalton
Raymond Lee
Shea Whigham
Laura Donnelly
Sam Catlin
Simon Kinberg
Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell and Shea Whigham
Colin Farrell and Shea Whigham
Laura San Giacomo
Laura San Giacomo
Sasha Calle
Jin Ha
Jin Ha
Sasha Calle
Jin Ha
Jin Ha
Jin Ha and Raymond Lee
Tony Dalton, Laura Donnelly, Colin Farrell, Jin Ha and Raymond Lee
Bodhi Rader, Tony Dalton, Jason Butler Harner, Bernard White, Laura Donnelly, Colin Farrell, Jin Ha, Laura San Giacomo, Raymond Lee, Sasha Calle, Shea Whigham and Jack Topalian
Zennen Clifton, Simon Kinberg, Matt Cherniss, Spencer Wong, Colin Farrell, Audrey Chon, and Sam Catlin
Colin Farrell and Sasha Calle
Matt Cherniss and Colin Farrell
Colin Farrell and Claudine Farrell
Colin Farrell
Jason Butler Harner and Sam Catlin
Jason Butler Harner and Jin Ha
Colin Farrell and Laura San Giacomo
Jin Ha and Sasha Calle