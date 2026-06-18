Photos: Jin Ha, Laura Donnelly, & More on the Red Carpet for SUGAR Season 2

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On Wednesday, June 17, Apple TV held the red-carpet premiere of “Sugar” at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. The series is a stylish neo-noir detective story starring and executive produced by Academy Award nominee Colin Farrell. It will return for its eight-episode second season on Friday, June 19 on Apple TV.

Attendees at the “Sugar” red carpet premiere included Farrell, stars Tony nominee Laura Donnelly, Tony Dalton, Proof star Jin Ha, Raymond Lee, showrunner and executive producer Sam Catlin, executive producer Audrey Chon, and more.

A contemporary take on the detective genre, Season 2 sees John Sugar back in the City of Angels as he takes on a new missing persons case: tracking down the troubled brother of up-and-coming local boxer Danny Moon, played by Jin Ha, who is currently starring in Broadway's Proof. Meanwhile, Sugar continues to search for his sister.

In addition to Farrell, the second season of “Sugar” introduces a brand new cast that includes Raymond Lee, Tony Dalton, Laura Donnelly and Sasha Calle, along with special guest star Shea Whigham.

Season two of "Sugar” is showrun by Sam Catlin, who also executive produces under his Short Drive Entertainment banner. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg also serve as executive producers alongside Farrell, Scott Greenberg and Chip Vucelich. “Sugar” is created by Mark Protosevich.

Photo Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV via Getty Images

Tony Dalton Raymond Lee Shea Whigham Laura Donnelly Sam Catlin Simon Kinberg Colin Farrell Colin Farrell Colin Farrell and Shea Whigham Colin Farrell and Shea Whigham ​ Laura San Giacomo Laura San Giacomo Sasha Calle Jin Ha Jin Ha Sasha Calle Jin Ha Jin Ha Jin Ha and Raymond Lee Tony Dalton, Laura Donnelly, Colin Farrell, Jin Ha and Raymond Lee Bodhi Rader, Tony Dalton, Jason Butler Harner, Bernard White, Laura Donnelly, Colin Farrell, Jin Ha, Laura San Giacomo, Raymond Lee, Sasha Calle, Shea Whigham and Jack Topalian

Zennen Clifton, Simon Kinberg, Matt Cherniss, Spencer Wong, Colin Farrell, Audrey Chon, and Sam Catlin Colin Farrell and Sasha Calle Matt Cherniss and Colin Farrell Colin Farrell and Claudine Farrell Colin Farrell Jason Butler Harner and Sam Catlin Jason Butler Harner and Jin Ha Colin Farrell and Laura San Giacomo Jin Ha and Sasha Calle

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