Photos: Inside the THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES New York Special Screening

Last night, Lionsgate continued its celebration of THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES with a Special Screening at the Metrograph in New York.

Cast walking the red carpet included stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer and Josh Andrés Rivera. They were joined by Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson, along with Costume Designer Trish Summerville and Executive Music Producer Dave Cobb.

Guests in attendance mingled at a pre-screening reception, and cheered as Francis Lawrence introduced the cast and filmmakers. Rachel Zegler also shared a special, heartfelt message to her family and friends in the audience.

Photos Courtesy of Lionsgate