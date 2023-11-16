Photos: Inside the THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES New York Special Screening

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES will be released in theaters this Friday.
Last night, Lionsgate continued its celebration of THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES with a Special Screening at the Metrograph in New York.
Cast walking the red carpet included stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer and Josh Andrés Rivera. They were joined by Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson, along with Costume Designer Trish Summerville and Executive Music Producer Dave Cobb.
Guests in attendance mingled at a pre-screening reception, and cheered as Francis Lawrence introduced the cast and filmmakers. Rachel Zegler also shared a special, heartfelt message to her family and friends in the audience.
THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol.
With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates.
With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.
Check out the photos here:
Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Josh Andres Rivera, Hunter Schafer
Photos Courtesy of Lionsgate
