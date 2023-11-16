Photos: Inside the THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES New York Special Screening

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES will be released in theaters this Friday.

By: Nov. 16, 2023

Last night, Lionsgate continued its celebration of THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES with a Special Screening at the Metrograph in New York.

Cast walking the red carpet included stars Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer and Josh Andrés Rivera. They were joined by Director Francis Lawrence and Producer Nina Jacobson, along with Costume Designer Trish Summerville and Executive Music Producer Dave Cobb.

Guests in attendance mingled at a pre-screening reception, and cheered as Francis Lawrence introduced the cast and filmmakers. Rachel Zegler also shared a special, heartfelt message to her family and friends in the audience.

THE HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES follows a young Coriolanus (Tom Blyth) who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol.

With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), a tribute from the impoverished District 12. But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates.

With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake.

Check out the photos here:

Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Josh Andres Rivera, Hunter Schafer
Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Josh Andres Rivera, Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer, Josh Andres Rivera
Hunter Schafer, Josh Andres Rivera

Rachel Zegler, Josh Andres Rivera
Rachel Zegler, Josh Andres Rivera

Rachel Zegler, Josh Andres Rivera
Rachel Zegler, Josh Andres Rivera

Josh Andres Rivera, Tom Blyth
Josh Andres Rivera, Tom Blyth

Hunter Schafer, Tom Blyth
Hunter Schafer, Tom Blyth

Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth
Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth

Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth
Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth

Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage
Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage

Josh Andres Rivera, Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage
Josh Andres Rivera, Tom Blyth, Peter Dinklage

Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Josh Andres Rivera, Hunter Schafer
Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Josh Andres Rivera, Hunter Schafer

Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Josh Andres Rivera, Hunter Schafer
Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage, Josh Andres Rivera, Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer, Josh Andres Rivera, Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage
Hunter Schafer, Josh Andres Rivera, Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, Peter Dinklage

Tom Blyth
Tom Blyth

Tom Blyth
Tom Blyth

Tom Blyth
Tom Blyth

Peter Dinklage
Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage
Peter Dinklage

Peter Dinklage
Peter Dinklage

Hunter Schafer, Rachel Zegler
Hunter Schafer, Rachel Zegler

 

Rachel Zegler
Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler
Rachel Zegler

Josh Andres Rivera, Hunter Schafer
Josh Andres Rivera, Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer
Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer
Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer
Hunter Schafer

Josh Andres Rivera
Josh Andres Rivera

Josh Andres Rivera
Josh Andres Rivera

Photos Courtesy of Lionsgate



