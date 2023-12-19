Photos: Inside the NIGHT COURT Holiday Special With John Larroquette

A jolly ho, ho…no!

From naughty naked carolers to drunken St. Nicks, the spirit of the season has festively found its way to “Night Court” in a special stand-alone holiday episode airing on Saturday, Dec. 23 (8:30 p.m. ET/PT). NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar makes a guest-starring appearance.

It’s Christmastime at Night Court. Abby enlists Dan on her quest to track down a little girl’s letter to Santa. Gurgs' gift for Dan isn’t what she expected. Olivia is haunted by a witness who believes herself to be The Ghost of Christmas Present.

The season two premiere of “Night Court” then kicks off after the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 2 (8-8:30 p.m. ET/PT).

About “Night Court”

Court is back in session! When the perpetually sunny judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch) takes the night shift in her father’s old courtroom, she presides over some of New York’s most unique and unusual cases – with an oddball cast of characters by her side. This includes former night court District Attorney Dan FieIding (John Larroquette), who now serves as the court’s public defender.

From executive producer and writer Dan Rubin, “Night Court” is based on the original hit series that ran for nine seasons on NBC. Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce through their After January Productions. Mona Garcea oversees for After January Productions and John Larroquette also serves as an executive producer.

“Night Court” is produced by Rauch’s After January Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Check out the photos from the episode here:

John Larroquette as Dan Fielding

John Larroquette as Dan Fielding, Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone

Lacretta as Gurgs, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as himself

Photos by: Nicole Weingart