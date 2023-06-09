Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More

The experience is open through June 11 in New York City.
On Thursday, Max debuted their limited-run experience for fans: ‘And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience'.
Max celebrated the debut of the pop-up by partnering with Vogue and hosting an epic, star-studded event with appearances from Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, Molly Rogers, Danny Santiago, John Melfi, Michael Patrick King, Zac Posen, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, Karen Pittman, Bridget Everett, Serena Kerrigan, Candace Bushnell, and more.
Guests at the event sipped on signature cocktails, named Manhattan Belle and Pink Drink Please, posed for photos at Carrie’s iconic apartment, danced to tunes by DJ Mazurbate, enjoyed a first look at the archived fashions from the series, and more.
Check out photos from the opening night event here:
A guest attends the " 'And Just Like Thata??It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Max And Vogue."
Candace Bushnell, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Karen Pittman
Harrison Ball, Candice Bushnell and Zac Posen
Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Cynthia Nixon
Katya Tolstova
Victoria Brito
Michael Patrick King and Candace Bushnell
Nicole Ari Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Karen Pittman
Sarita Choudhury and Michael Patrick King
Serena Kerrigan
Cynthia Nixon and Michael Patrick King
Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicole Ari Parker
Scenes from the " 'And Just Like Thata??It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Max And Vogue."
Scenes from the " 'And Just Like Thata??It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Max And Vogue."
Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury
