Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More

On Thursday, Max debuted their limited-run experience for fans: ‘And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience'.

Max celebrated the debut of the pop-up by partnering with Vogue and hosting an epic, star-studded event with appearances from Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, Molly Rogers, Danny Santiago, John Melfi, Michael Patrick King, Zac Posen, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, Karen Pittman, Bridget Everett, Serena Kerrigan, Candace Bushnell, and more.

Guests at the event sipped on signature cocktails, named Manhattan Belle and Pink Drink Please, posed for photos at Carrie’s iconic apartment, danced to tunes by DJ Mazurbate, enjoyed a first look at the archived fashions from the series, and more.

Check out photos from the opening night event here: