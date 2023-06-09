Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More

The experience is open through June 11 in New York City.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

On Thursday, Max debuted their limited-run experience for fans: ‘And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience'.

Max celebrated the debut of the pop-up by partnering with Vogue and hosting an epic, star-studded event with appearances from Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon, Molly Rogers, Danny Santiago, John Melfi, Michael Patrick King, Zac Posen, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, Karen Pittman, Bridget Everett, Serena Kerrigan, Candace Bushnell, and more.  

Guests at the event sipped on signature cocktails, named Manhattan Belle and Pink Drink Please, posed for photos at Carrie’s iconic apartment, danced to tunes by DJ Mazurbate, enjoyed a first look at the archived fashions from the series, and more. 

Check out photos from the opening night event here:

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
A guest attends the " 'And Just Like Thata??It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Max And Vogue."

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Candace Bushnell, Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Karen Pittman

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Nicole Ari Parker

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Harrison Ball, Candice Bushnell and Zac Posen

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Cynthia Nixon

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Katya Tolstova

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Victoria Brito

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
A guest attends the " 'And Just Like Thata??It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Max And Vogue."

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Candace Bushnell

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Michael Patrick King and Candace Bushnell

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Nicole Ari Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Karen Pittman

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Sarah Jessica Parker

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Sarah Jessica Parker

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Sarita Choudhury and Michael Patrick King

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Serena Kerrigan

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Cynthia Nixon and Michael Patrick King

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Sarah Jessica Parker and Nicole Ari Parker

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Nicole Ari Parker

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Scenes from the " 'And Just Like Thata??It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Max And Vogue."

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Scenes from the " 'And Just Like Thata??It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Max And Vogue."

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Karen Pittman

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Sarita Choudhury

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Karen Pittman

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Sarita Choudhury

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Sarita Choudhury

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Karen Pittman

Photos: Go Inside the 'And Just Like That…It's Been 25 Years, A Sex And The City Experience' Opening Night With Sarah Jessica Parker & More
Karen Pittman and Sarita Choudhury

Photos: Go Inside the ‘And Just Like That…



