Photos: Check Out THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Cast Portraits With Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne & More

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.
Housewives Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke return for a roller-coaster season full of thrilling highs and unexpected lows.
New to the season is housewife Annemarie Wiley, a friend of Kyle’s and a force unto herself who doesn’t suffer fools gladly.
Friends and familiar faces – Denise Richards, Camille Grammar, Cynthia Bailey and Larsa Pippen – also occasionally join in on the fun. Watch the trailer and check out what else to expect this season here.
Check out the new photos here:
Annemarie Wiley, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff
Annemarie Wiley, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff
Dorit Kemsley
Crystal Kung Minkoff
Annemarie Wiley
Photo by: Emily Shur/Bravo
