Photos: Check Out THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Cast Portraits With Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne & More

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Housewives Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke return for a roller-coaster season full of thrilling highs and unexpected lows.

New to the season is housewife Annemarie Wiley, a friend of Kyle’s and a force unto herself who doesn’t suffer fools gladly.