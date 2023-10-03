Photos: Check Out THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 13 Cast Portraits With Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne & More

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

By: Oct. 03, 2023

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 13 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo. Episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock. 

Housewives Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Kyle Richards, and Sutton Stracke return for a roller-coaster season full of thrilling highs and unexpected lows.

New to the season is housewife Annemarie Wiley, a friend of Kyle’s and a force unto herself who doesn’t suffer fools gladly.

Friends and familiar faces – Denise Richards, Camille Grammar, Cynthia Bailey and Larsa Pippen – also occasionally join in on the fun. Watch the trailer and check out what else to expect this season here.

Check out the new photos here:

Annemarie Wiley, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff
Annemarie Wiley, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff

Annemarie Wiley, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff
Annemarie Wiley, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, and Crystal Kung Minkoff

Erika Jayne
Erika Jayne

Sutton Stracke
Sutton Stracke

Dorit Kemsley
Dorit Kemsley

Crystal Kung Minkoff
Crystal Kung Minkoff

Garcelle Beauvais
Garcelle Beauvais

Kyle Richards
Kyle Richards

Annemarie Wiley
Annemarie Wiley

Photo by: Emily Shur/Bravo



2023 Regional Awards


