Photo: New Look at Lady Gaga in JOKER Sequel With Joaquin Phoenix

Another look at Lady Gaga as HARLEY QUINN has been revealed.

Director Todd Phillips took to Instagram to give audiences a new look at Joker: Folie à Deux, the highly-anticipated sequel to his acclaimed film.

Set for release in October 2024, Lady Gaga joins Joaquin Phoenix, reprising his Oscar-winning role as the Joker. The film will be a musical, although details on what songs are featured are being kept under wraps.

Oscar-nominated director Todd Phillips, who also produced the 2019 A Star Is Born, directs the screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Silver. While it is confirmed that the movie will be a musical, no details on the film's music have been revealed.

In the Batman canon, Quinn begins her journey as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, an Arkham Asylum therapist who falls in love with Joker and joins him as his oft-abused love interest and villainous sidekick. Todd Phillips' original 2019 film left the film's central character, Arthur Fleck/Joker in the care Arkham State Hospital.

The sequel's subtitle Folie à deux, is a term referencing mental illness affecting two or more persons.

Check out the photos here: