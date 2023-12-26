Photo: New Look at Lady Gaga in JOKER Sequel With Joaquin Phoenix

Set for release in October 2024, Lady Gaga joins Joaquin Phoenix, reprising his Oscar-winning role as the Joker.

By: Dec. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - Where to Watch WHITE CHRISTMAS, THE MUPPET CHRIS Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: Holidays 2023 - What to Watch!
Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA Photo 2 Video: Joby Talbot & Neil Hannon Unwrap the Delicious New Music of WONKA
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Extends in Movie Theaters For the Second Time Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Extends in Movie Theaters For the Second Time
Photos/Video: First Look at DICK VAN DYKE 98 YEARS OF MAGIC Special on CBS With Amber Rile Photo 4 Photos/Video: First Look at DICK VAN DYKE 98 YEARS OF MAGIC Special

Another look at Lady Gaga as HARLEY QUINN has been revealed.

Director Todd Phillips took to Instagram to give audiences a new look at Joker: Folie à Deux, the highly-anticipated sequel to his acclaimed film.

Set for release in October 2024, Lady Gaga joins Joaquin Phoenix, reprising his Oscar-winning role as the Joker. The film will be a musical, although details on what songs are featured are being kept under wraps.

Oscar-nominated director Todd Phillips, who also produced the 2019 A Star Is Born, directs the screenplay he co-wrote with Scott Silver. While it is confirmed that the movie will be a musical, no details on the film's music have been revealed.

In the Batman canon, Quinn begins her journey as Dr. Harleen Quinzel, an Arkham Asylum therapist who falls in love with Joker and joins him as his oft-abused love interest and villainous sidekick. Todd Phillips' original 2019 film left the film's central character, Arthur Fleck/Joker in the care Arkham State Hospital.

The sequel's subtitle Folie à deuxis a term referencing mental illness affecting two or more persons.

Check out the photos here:



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Samuel L. Jackson, Jeffrey Wright & More Voice in Marvels WHAT IF...? Photo
Samuel L. Jackson, Jeffrey Wright & More Voice in Marvel's WHAT IF...?

The series features Clancy Brown, Josh Brolin, Benedict Cumberbatch, Kat Dennings, Michael Douglas, Idris Elba, Karen Gillan, Seth Green, Frank Grillo, Jeff Goldblum, Laurence Fishburne, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Rachel House, Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law, Elizabeth Olsen, Jeremy Renner, Sam Rockwell, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, and more.

2
SXSW Audience Award Winner A PLACE OF OUR OWN Gets North American Release In January Photo
SXSW Audience Award Winner A PLACE OF OUR OWN Gets North American Release In January

SXSW Audience Award Winner A PLACE OF OUR OWN will be released in theaters January 12.

3
THE HOLDOVERS Sets Peacock Streaming Date Photo
THE HOLDOVERS Sets Peacock Streaming Date

THE HOLDOVERS is the latest addition to Peacock’s film collection, including Blumhouse’s THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER and box-office success FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S, Focus Features’ MY BIG FAT GREEK WEDDING 3, and Universal Picture’s STRAYS and action-packed FAST X.

4
Video: Netflix Drops CAPTAINS OF THE WORLD Trailer Photo
Video: Netflix Drops CAPTAINS OF THE WORLD Trailer

Following on from the co-produced series Captains, which followed players throughout qualification for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Netflix and FIFA+ partnered on a new series that goes behind the scenes at the tournament. Featuring behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with captains, prominent players, coaches and more. Watch the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Cher Returns to the Billboard Hot 100 After 21 YearsCher Returns to the Billboard Hot 100 After 21 Years
Video: Watch Fantasia Barrino Perform 'I'm Here' During THE COLOR PURPLE Table ReadVideo: Watch Fantasia Barrino Perform 'I'm Here' During THE COLOR PURPLE Table Read
Lil Nas X Teases New Music For 2024Lil Nas X Teases New Music For 2024
Everything to Know About New Year's Eve in Times Square: Who Is Performing, How to Watch & MoreEverything to Know About New Year's Eve in Times Square: Who Is Performing, How to Watch & More

Videos

Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer Video
Watch Nicole Kidman in Prime Video's EXPATS Series Trailer
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
WICKED
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
SPAMALOT