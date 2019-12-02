Photo Flash: John Legend, Gwen Stefani, & Brett Eldredge Rehearse for CHRISTMAS IN ROCKEFELLER CENTER

NBC celebrates the holiday season in style with its hugely popular "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" special on Wednesday, Dec. 4 (8-10 p.m. ET/PT). Just before the lighting of the iconic tree in Rockefeller Plaza, audiences will be treated to festive performances by Chicago, Brett Eldredge, Derek & Julianne Hough, John Legend, Idina Menzel, Lea Michele, NE-YO, Gwen Stefani, Straight No Chaser, Skylar Astin & Alex Newell from NBC's midseason drama "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," and appearances by Miss America 2019 Nia Franklin and the Radio City Rockettes. NBC's "Today" anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin and Al Roker will host the joyous event.

Prior to the primetime telecast, an additional live hour of the special will be broadcast on all NBC Owned Television Stations as well as many of the NBC affiliates (7-8 p.m. ET. Check local listings). The regional hour will be co-hosted by "Access Hollywood's" Mario Lopez along with NBC 4 New York's Stefan Holt and Natalie Pasquarella. Check local listings.

"Christmas in Rockefeller Center" is produced by the Emmy Award-winning Brad Lachman Productions. Brad Lachman serves as executive producer, Bill Bracken will co-executive produce and Debbie Palacio directs.

