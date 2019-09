Photo Flash: Inside the Canadian Emmy Nominations Party

The Consul General of Canada Mr. Zaib Shaikh and his wife Kirstine Stewart celebrated the 70+ Canadian Emmy nominations last evening at the official Canadian Residence in Los Angeles last evening (Saturday, September 21).

They welcomed guests including Samantha Bee (Outstanding Variety Talk Series AND Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series), Allana Harkin (Outstanding Variety Talk Series/Full Frontal with Samantha Bee), Alyson Feltes (Outstanding Drama Series/Ozark), Andrew Barnsley (Outstanding Comedy Series/Schitt's Creek), Fred Levy(Outstanding Comedy Series/Schitt's Creek), Jason Jones (Outstanding Variety Talk Series/Full Frontal with Samantha Bee), Luke Kirby (Winner - Guest Actor in a Comedy Series/The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Mohsen Mousavi (Winner - VFX/Game of Thrones), Paula Fairfield (Winner - Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series/Game of Thrones), Sherry Marsh (Outstanding Drama Series/Pose), Chelah Horsdal, Ellen Wong, Gabriel Hogan, Jennifer Robertson, Jeremy Podeswa, Kelly McCormack, Kristian Bruun, Nia Vardalos, Patricia Rozema, Priscilla Faia, Rizwan Manji and Tantoo Cardinal.

Photo Credit: Justin Wagner





