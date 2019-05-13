Photo Flash: Get a First Look at the Series Finale of THE BIG BANG THEORY

This Thursday, May 16, is the two-part series finale of THE BIG BANG THEORY and CBS has released the first photos and plot teasers for the two episodes.

The first episode is titled The Change Constant and is billed as "Sheldon and Amy await big news." The second episode is titled The Stockholm Syndrome and the episode logline states "Bernadette and Wolowitz leave their kids for the first time; Penny and Leonard try to keep a secret; Sheldon and Amy stick together; and Koothrappali makes a new friend, as the gang travels together into an uncharted future."

The series finale will air starting at 8 PM ET/PT on Thursday, May 16 on CBS.

See the photos below!

Photo Credit: Michael Yarish/Warner Bros.





