Photo: First Look at Dua Lipa & Henry Cavill in ARGYLLE

On the heels of landing historic SAG Award wins for the beloved film "CODA," in addition to earning Oscar nominations and top AFI Honors among a growing list of awards for both "CODA" and the acclaimed drama "The Tragedy of Macbeth," Apple TODAY unveiled a glimpse at its burgeoning, highly anticipated slate of Apple Original Films set to premiere globally in theaters and on Apple TV+ over the next year.

Apple TV+ has shared a first look at Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill in Matthew Vaughn's next spy thriller, Argylle.

The spy thriller "Argylle" follows the globe-trotting adventures of a super-spy named Argylle across the U.S., London and other exotic locations, featuring a star-studded, award-winning cast including Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce DALLAS Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, Dua Lipa, Ariana DeBose and Samuel L. Jackson.

Produced by Marv Quinn Productions Limited, the film will come to Apple TV+ in 2023.

Photo courtesy of Apple TV+.