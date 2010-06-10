Photo Coverage: 50th Monte Carlo TV Festival Closing Ceremony, 6/10

Jun. 10, 2010  

Actors, producers, directors and well-known TV presenters appeared at the 50th Monte-Carlo Television Festival that took place Sunday, June 6 to Thursday, June 10 at the Grimaldi Forum.

The Monte-Carlo Television Festival was launched in 1961 by Prince Rainier III. Over the past 50 years it has become a well respected event for TV stars from all over the world. Look below to see pictures from the June 10th Closing Ceremony!

Photo Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images


Jeronimo Albano and Catarina Furtado


Jeronimo Albano and Catarina Furtado


Roger Coma and Montse German


Eric Close and Keri


Roger Coma and Montse German


Roger Coma and Montse German


Roger Coma and Montse German


Eric Close and Keri


Hugh Dillon


Hugh Dillon


Roger Coma and Montse German


Roger Coma and Montse German


Christian Leblanc


Christian Leblanc


 Jeronimo Albano and Catarina Furtado


Ice T and Coco


Annabelle Wallis


Christian Leblanc


Paula Trickey


Annabelle Wallis


Chloe Lambert


Jeronimo Albano and Catarina Furtado


Catarina Furtado


Jeronimo Albano and Catarina Furtado


Catarina Furtado


Catarina Furtado


Jeronimo Albano and Catarina Furtado


Jeronimo Albano and Catarina Furtado


Catarina Furtado


Catarina Furtado


Eric Close


 Eric Close and Keri Close


Eric Close and Keri Close



