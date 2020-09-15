Peter Dinklage Will Lead and Produce KEITH

The 4-time Emmy winner joins the thriller.

Deadline reports that Peter Dinklage will star in "Keith," a new thriller at Searchlight.

Plot details are being kept under wraps for the ucpoming film, which is written by Haley Z Boston (based on a treatment by Sacha Gervasi).

Peter Dinklage is an American actor and film producer.

His film debut was in Living in Oblivion (1995) and his breakthrough came with the comedy-drama The Station Agent (2003). He has since appeared in Elf (2003), Find Me Guilty (2006), Underdog (2007), Penelope (2008), The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008), X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017), and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

He is a four time Emmy winner for his role of Tyrion Lannister on "Game of Thrones." He starred in "Cyrano" off-Broadway in 2009.

Read the original story on Deadline.

