Peacock's LOVE ISLAND USA Scores Two-Season Renewal

Peacock has renewed the hit cultural phenomenon for an additional two seasons.  

By: Nov. 16, 2023

Following an overwhelming fan response to LOVE ISLAND USA’s Summer 2023 run, Peacock has renewed the hit cultural phenomenon for an additional two seasons.  

The show, which is Peacock’s #1 Original reality series, brings together a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before.  

News of the renewal follows the Nov 1 launch of the franchise’s first-ever spinoff, LOVE ISLAND GAMES, which is currently mid-season, streaming now on Peacock. LOVE ISLAND GAMES brings together fan-favorite Islanders from the UK, USA, AUS, and beyond for a second shot at love. 

LOVE ISLAND USA is part of Peacock’s recent roster of Originals including THE TRAITORS, THE REAL HOUSEWIVES ULTIMATE GIRLS TRIP, BASED ON A TRUE STORY, POKER FACE, BUPKIS, MRS. DAVIS, BEL-AIR, THE CONTINENTAL: FROM THE WORLD OF JOHN WICK, DR. DEATH, TED, MR. MONK’S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE, TWISTED METAL, and more.  

All episodes of Season 4 and 5 of LOVE ISLAND USA are available to stream on Peacock. 

LOVE ISLAND USA is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. David George, Adam Sher, Simon Thomas, Ben Thursby-Palmer, Andy Cadman, Iona Mackenzie, Sophie Bush, and Claudine Parrish served as executive producers of Season 5, alongside Tom Gould, Richard Cowles, Mike Spencer, Richard Foster, and Chet Fenster. The series is based on a format owned by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment and distributed by ITV Studios.   

ABOUT LOVE ISLAND USA 

Peacock’s Original LOVE ISLAND USA features a group of sexy singles on a search for love in a beautiful villa. Throughout their stay in a tropical oasis, Islanders will couple up to face brand new heart-racing challenges and bigger twists and turns than ever before. Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as new “bombshells” arrive, forcing Islanders to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or recouple with someone new.  

ABOUT LOVE ISLAND GAMES 

Set in Fiji, the first season of Peacock’s LOVE ISLAND GAMES brings together fan-favorite Islanders from various LOVE ISLAND series across the globe – USA, UK, Australia, France, Sweden and Germany – for a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of LOVE ISLAND GAMES.

In this cheeky new iteration, romance meets reality as fan-favorite Islanders are faced with both team and couples' challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns that help control the game like never before. Maya Jama hosts the new Original series alongside UK comedian Iain Stirling who reprises his role as narrator.

LOVE ISLAND GAMES is produced by ITV Entertainment, an ITV America company. The series is based on a format owned by Lifted Entertainment and GroupM Motion Entertainment and distributed by ITV Studios.  



Michael Major

