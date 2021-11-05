Peacock Unveils Thanksgiving Day Lineup

Starting with the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and finishing the day with Sunday Night Football, fans can enjoy a full day of entertainment on Peacock in one place.

The morning will kick off at 9:00 a.m. ET when, for the first time ever, Peacock will stream live coverage of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade®, providing audiences with even more ways to watch one of the nation's largest and most anticipated holiday celebrations.

Peacock's Parade float will also take flight, bringing NBCUniversal's streaming service to life like never before. The float will feature a camera perched on top of the Peacock, which will capture and stream a unique bird's eye view of the Parade for spectators to enjoy. Onboard the float will be the stars of Peacock's breakout original comedy series, Girls5eva, including Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps, who will perform the series' hit song "Famous 5eva."

Hosted by John O'Hurley ("Seinfeld" and previous winner of "Dancing with the Stars") and with David Frei, "the dean of dog show commentators," behind the mic, Peacock will stream one of the most anticipated Thanksgiving programming events of the holiday season.

The NATIONAL DOG SHOW Junior Presented by Purina will premiere at 2:00 p.m. ET, hosted by Matt Iseman, Laurie Hernandez, and kid reporter Anna Laible, Peacock will exclusively stream a brand-new way to watch THE NATIONAL DOG SHOW -- including kid-focused content that will combine judging highlights with Best in Show features.

Continuing its presentation of Sunday Night Football, Peacock will stream NFL coverage as the Buffalo Bills take on the New Orleans Saints from the Caesars Superdome at 8:00 p.m. ET.

In between the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday seasons, Peacock will also present some of the most iconic movies and specials such as "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" November 1, "Santa Clause: The Movie" November 1 and Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" November 13. Fans can also binge their favorite comedies during the holidays including "The Office" Superfan Episodes for season's 1-3 and all 7 seasons of "Parks & Rec."