Paul Schneider, Angela Sarafyan & Jacob Lofland Join A HOUSE ON THE BAYOU

EPIX® and Blumhouse have announced that A House on the Bayou, the first film in their recently-announced eight-movie slate, has begun production in New Orleans, LA. The film, from writer/director Alex McAulay (Don't Tell A Soul), will premiere on EPIX in late 2021.

A House on the Bayou follows a troubled couple (Paul Schneider, Tales from the Loop and Angela Sarafyan, Westworld) and their teenage daughter (Lia McHugh, The Eternals) who go on vacation to an isolated house in the Louisiana bayou to reconnect as a family. But when unexpected visitors arrive, their facade of family unity starts to unravel, as terrifying secrets come to light. The cast also features Jacob Lofland (Maze Runner) in a lead role, and Doug Van Liew (Ida Red) and Lauren Richards (Doom Patrol) in supporting roles.

Executive producers are Jason Blum, Chris McCumber and Jeremy Gold for Blumhouse, and Mary-Margaret Kunze.

Blumhouse is known for pioneering a new model of studio filmmaking: producing high-quality micro-budget films and provocative television series. Regarded as the driving force in the horror renaissance, Blumhouse has produced over 150 movies and television series with theatrical grosses amounting to over $4.8 billion. The company has produced iconic, genre, film franchises like Halloween, Paranormal Activity, The Purge, and prolific films like Leigh Whannell's The Invisible Man; Glass, The Visit and Split from M. NIght Shyamalan; Spike Lee's BlacKkKlansman; Get Out from Jordan Peele; among several others.

Blum's television company operates in horror programming - with streaming anthology series like Welcome to the Blumhouse for Amazon and Into the Dark for Hulu - and has also expanded beyond genre with provocative and acclaimed scripted and unscripted series and documentaries, such as The Good Lord Bird, starring Academy Award nominee Ethan Hawke, for Showtime; The Loudest Voice, starring Golden Globe winner Russell Crowe for Showtime; A WILDERNESS OF ERROR (FX); The Jinx for HBO; A Secret Love, from executive producer Ryan Murphy, for Netflix; and lauded HBO series Sharp Objects, starring Amy Adams and Patricia Clarkson, among others.

EPIX ® , an MGM company, is a premium television network delivering a broad line-up of quality original series and documentaries, the latest movie releases and classic film franchises - all available on TV, on demand, online and across devices.

EPIX® has tripled the amount of original programming on the network and has become a destination for original premium content with series including Godfather of Harlem, starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker; Pennyworth, the origin story of Batman's butler Alfred; as well as upcoming premieres of drama Chapelwaite, based on the short story Jerusalem's Lot by Stephen KING and starring Academy Award winner Adrien Brody; season two of War of the Worlds, from Howard Overman and starring Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern; docuseries Fall River, from Blumhouse Television; dramedy Bridge and Tunnel, written and directed by Ed Burns; seasons one and two of acclaimed spy thriller Condor, season three of epic fantasy drama series Britannia; and docuseries Fiasco, based on the podcast of the same name.

Other originals include Emmy®-nominated music docuseries Laurel Canyon; docuseries NFL: The Grind, from NFL FILMS and hosted by Rich Eisen; Belgravia, from Julian Fellowes, Gareth Neame and the creative team from Downton Abbey; docuseries Helter Skelter: An American Myth, executive produced and directed by Lesley Chilcott; By Whatever Means Necessary: The Times of Godfather of Harlem; and Enslaved featuring Hollywood icon and human rights activist Samuel L. Jackson. Launched in October 2009, EPIX® is available nationwide through cable, telco, satellite and emerging digital distribution platforms as well as through its EPIX NOW app, providing more movies than any other network with thousands of titles available for streaming.