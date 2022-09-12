Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Paramount+ to Stream 11 MINUTES Documentary Inside Las Vegas' Route 91 Harvest Music Festival Mass Shooting

Paramount+ to Stream 11 MINUTES Documentary Inside Las Vegas' Route 91 Harvest Music Festival Mass Shooting

11 MINUTES will debut Tuesday, Sept. 27 on Paramount+.

TV News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 12, 2022  

Paramount+ announced TODAY it will exclusively premiere 11 MINUTES, a four-part documentary that takes viewers inside the heart-stopping stories of terror and survival experienced by those who were at the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas. 11 MINUTES will debut Tuesday, Sept. 27 on Paramount+, marking the week of the event's fifth anniversary (Oct. 1).

11 MINUTES features the first in-depth interview with COUNTRY MUSIC superstar Jason Aldean, who was on stage when the first burst of automatic gun fire shattered the night. When it was over, 58 people were dead and more than 800 were injured.

Aldean remembers hearing a popping noise and thinking it was an equipment malfunction.

"When I turned around, my bass player was just looking at me like a deer in the headlights. And my security guy was on stage at that point, telling me to get down, waving me off the stage," Aldean says.

The documentary highlights first-person narratives of officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police force, trauma teams at Sunrise Hospital and concert goers who all experienced the trauma of this mass-casualty event. Using never-before-seen police bodycam footage and 200 hours of cell phone video, 11 MINUTES lets viewers accompany heavily armed officers on a hair-raising mission, as step-by-step they approach the shooter's hotel room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay.

"This situation was probably the highest level of intensity that I've ever been in," says (Ret) SWAT officer Billy Marx.

At the heart of 11 MINUTES are miraculous stories of survival as ordinary people undertake extraordinary acts to help strangers. The series investigates the legacy of the 11 fateful minutes of gunfire as subjects ask crucial questions about lone-wolf violence, prevention and the humanity that transcends.

"It's important that people know the truth out of respect for those we lost, out of those who were injured, those who are still mentally and physically scarred ... that everybody's spirits and legacies remain intact. That friendships made that night in those 11 minutes were made for a reason," says popular SiriusXM radio host and festival emcee Storme Warren. "The story, to me, wasn't about a shooter. It was about people helping each other."

Adds Josh Haynes, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective, "People stood up at that moment and they did what needed to be done at that time to take care of those on their left and right. Those stories should be told."

Ashley Hoff, an executive producer of 11 MINUTES and a Route 91 survivor, says it is important that the history of that night be shared. "As I ran out of that field, I believe I witnessed some of humanity's greatest moments ... I've gotten to hear from many fellow survivors, some of the strongest, bravest, most resilient people I've ever met," Hoff says.

Living with the aftermath of that night, Aldean, like so many, says he struggles with survivor's guilt. "It's hard not to feel a little guilty. I mean, those people were there to support us," Aldean says.

11 MINUTES is directed by Emmy and Peabody-winning director Jeff Zimbalist ("Momentum Generation," "The Two Escobars," "ReMastered," "The Line"). Executive producers are Stu Schreiberg, Jeff Zimbalist and Ashley Hoff. Co-executive producer is Jess Philipps. Supervising producer is Sarah Longden, co-producer is Alana Saad.

11 MINUTES is produced by Triage Entertainment, ALL RISE Films, Third Force Productions and See It Now Studios. For See It Now Studios, Susan Zirinsky and Terence Wrong serve as executive producers and Aysu Saliba as supervising producer. Adam Goldfried is production executive and Amy Gardner is associate producer.

Watch the new preview for the documentary here:

Regional Awards

Related Stories View More TV Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: Jennifer Hudson Reveals How She Will Honor Broadway Through Her New Talk ShowInterview: Jennifer Hudson Reveals How She Will Honor Broadway Through Her New Talk Show
September 10, 2022

Jennifer Hudson is gearing up to light up daytime with her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show! Ahead of the premiere, BroadwayWorld spoke with the recent EGOT winner to discuss how Broadway will be featured in the new talk show, her dream guests, what will set her talk show apart from others, and more.
Jake La Botz Releases New Album 'Hair On Fire'Jake La Botz Releases New Album 'Hair On Fire'
September 9, 2022

La Botz will be touring in support of the record on his Tattoo Across America Tour, where he’ll be playing across the country, with some unusual places along the way, including the Outsiders House Museum in Tulsa, which the executive director for, and rapper, Danny Boy O'Connor (House of Pain/La Coka Nostra) personally booked La Botz for.
Aidan Bissett Shares New Single 'Tripping Over Air'Aidan Bissett Shares New Single 'Tripping Over Air'
September 9, 2022

As the EP pre-order launches, he shared the new single “Tripping Over Air,” which he wrote with Captain Cuts (Walk The Moon, Lennon Stella), who produced, and David Charles Fisher. Fans who pre-order the digital EP will instantly receive “Tripping Over Air” plus the track “Twenty Something,” which was released in June.
The Higher Releases Title Track to Forthcoming 'Elvis in Wonderland' EPThe Higher Releases Title Track to Forthcoming 'Elvis in Wonderland' EP
September 9, 2022

The Higher has released the second single to their upcoming project: the “Elvis in Wonderland” title track across DSPs.  For the band, “Elvis in Wonderland'' is a commentary on the sensation that Las Vegas brings to those who desire a much needed escape. Watch the music video for the new single and check out upcoming tour dates!
Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson Release New '9 to 5' ReworkDolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson Release New '9 to 5' Rework
September 9, 2022

Directed by Camille Hardman and Gary Lane, the documentary infuses humor with facts as the cast of the original blockbuster film 9 to 5—Dolly Parton,  Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dabney Coleman, as well as Rita Moreno and Allison Janney from  the 9 to 5 TV Series and 9 to 5 Broadway Musical. Listen to the new duet now!