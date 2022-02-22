Paramount+ to Premiere WASTELAND Four-Part Documentary Series

Paramount+ will exclusively premiere WASTELAND, an eye-opening CBS REPORTS four-part documentary series that examines the terrible impact waste is having on America's waterways.

Beginning Thursday, Feb. 24, CBS News correspondent and executive producer Adam Yamaguchi explores the unusual and unimaginable challenges that Americans living in parts of the country must overcome to preserve their health and property from the encroachment of waste in their water and homes.

WASTELAND looks at how inadequate infrastructure, class imbalance, climate change and the world's wealthiest economy combine to create a troubling mess for citizens who must struggle to meet the most basic of human needs. Here's a preview of the episodes ahead:

Episode 1: "ALABAMA"

Yamaguchi reports on parts of the country where a basic sanitation infrastructure is out of reach for tens of thousands of residents forcing them to live near raw sewage.

Episode 2: "NEW YORK"

Yamaguchi visits Mt. Vernon, N.Y., a town in the shadow of New York City, surrounded by wealth, and overwhelmed by a decrepit sewage system that threatens to swallow it whole.

Episode 3: "FLORIDA"

Yamaguchi reports from the Florida coasts, where breakneck development, climate change and too much waste are creating a perfect environmental storm.

Episode 4: "IOWA"

Yamaguchi explores how big farmers in Iowa produce far more pig waste than the environment can handle. As a result, the waste is getting into the waterways and may be impacting residents' health.

Watch the trailer for the new documentary series here: