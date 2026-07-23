PINOCCHIO UNSTRUNG Starring Robert Englund and Richard Brake to Open in Theaters

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. Sign Up

PINOCCHIO UNSTRUNG, a horror film starring Robert Englund and Richard Brake, is set to open in theaters this Friday.

PINOCCHIO UNSTRUNG opens in theaters nationwide on July 24, 2026. The film was an Official Selection at the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival, where it earned the Silver Méliès Special Jury Prize in the European Competition. It was also an Official Selection at the Raindance Film Festival, receiving nominations for Best Horror, Best UK Feature, Best UK Cinematography, and Best Performance in a UK Feature Film.

A chilling reimagining of the familiar fable, PINOCCHIO UNSTRUNG unfolds inside an elite London prep school. Influenced by a sinister Cricket (Robert Englund) and created by Geppetto (Richard Brake), Pinocchio launches a violent crusade to carve himself into a real boy like his brother James, one piece at a time.

Cast

Robert Englund 'Cricket' — A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise

Richard Brake 'Geppetto' — The Strangers trilogy, TV's 'Mayor of Kingstown'

Jessica Balmer 'Mia' — A ROYAL CHRISTMAS Manor

Cameron Bell 'James' — TV's 'The Silo'

ITN Distribution, Inc. Presents A Jagged Edge Production. Richard Brake, Robert Englund, Jessica Balmer, Cameron Bell. Pinocchio Designed by MastersFX. Executive Producer David Coppa. Executive Producers Stuart Alson, Nicole Holland, and David Coppa. Produced by Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Scott Chambers. Written and Directed By Rhys Frake-Waterfield. Home video and streaming rights are being handled by ITN Distribution, Inc.

Rating: R for Strong Bloody Horror Violence and Gore, Language and Brief Graphic Nudity

Runtime: 80 Minutes

U.S. Release Date: July 24, 2026

About Viva Pictures

Viva Pictures is a leading independent all rights distributor and production studio dedicated to delivering world-class entertainment to global audiences. With a diverse portfolio of acquired and original films in production, Viva strives to captivate viewers, fostering a love for storytelling and cinema across genres. Recent successes include The Amazing Maurice, which Viva debuted at the Sundance Film Festival before its wide theatrical release, Night of the Zoopocalypse, and HITPIG. Viva Pictures has an equity interest in the 3D animation studio 3Doubles Producciones, Kazoo Films Distribution in the United Kingdom and continues to develop a slate of new productions.

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...