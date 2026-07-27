PEPPA PIG Throws Shade at CLARIO in Latest Buzz

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Peppa Pig made headlines following her playful appearance on Pitchfork, where a dismissive comment and eye roll about bedroom pop artist Clairo quickly spiraled into one of social media's favorite conversations of the week. What started as a lighthearted interview soon caught the attention of Charli XCX and PinkPantheress, whose reactions helped propel Peppa into music discourse, fan edits, memes, and countless online debates.

For a character with more than two decades of global recognition, the moment feels less like a surprise and more like the next evolution of Peppa's cultural footprint. Peppa's latest viral moment hints at a future where the beloved icon exists comfortably alongside pop stars, fashion collaborations, and internet culture and not just children's entertainment.

Ground Up has long embraced the intersection of fandom and fashion, translating beloved characters into wearable, everyday style. As Peppa continues to resonate across pop culture, kids can stay on trend with Ground Up's PEPPA PIG rainbow sneakers at Harrod's. As character-driven style continues to resonate across age groups, the collection demonstrates how character-centric stylers can move beyond novelty to become part of a broader cultural conversation.

Whether Peppa's next stop is another viral interview, a surprise music collaboration, or another internet controversy, her influence is no longer confined to only kids. Her merge into fashion, pop culture, and the wardrobes of fans who grew up with Peppa solidify herself as an icon with no intention of leaving the spotlight anytime soon.

About Ground Up

Ground Up International is a leading footwear company specializing in the design, development, and distribution of branded and private label footwear. Guided by a mission to inspire self-expression and creativity, Ground Up creates trend-driven products that connect consumers with the brands and characters they love.

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