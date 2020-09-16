PBS KIDS Presents Trio of Podcasts to Extend the Fun and Learning of Hit Series for Families

See the list of new podcasts below!

This fall, kids across the country can tune in to their favorite PBS Kids series in an exciting new way with three fun and educational podcasts that will take young listeners beyond the screen and even deeper into the exciting worlds of familiar characters from hit PBS Kids shows. Season 2 of the popular MOLLY OF DENALI podcast kicks off in September (listen to trailer here) and will be followed by the premieres of the PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC and ODD SQUAD: ODD SQUADCAST podcasts later this fall. Audiences can listen along on pbskids.org and anywhere you listen to podcasts.

"Our approach at PBS Kids is to seek learning opportunities in every new technology and medium. As families continue to seek out meaningful entertainment and creative approaches for at-home learning, we are glad to offer them fresh content with engaging storylines through podcasts," Lesli Rotenberg, Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, Children's Media and Education, PBS. "Each podcast allows young fans to get closer to their favorite characters, adding another dimension to their story and the chance to join them on more exciting new adventures."

MOLLY OF DENALI Podcast (8 episodes)

Premieres September 30, with two episodes debuting weekly

The celebrated podcast, produced by GBH in partnership with PRX and Gen-Z Media and based on the hit series MOLLY OF DENALI, returns with an all-new season. Fans can join Molly on a brand-new adventure as she and Trini take a train from Denali to Anchorage, Alaska. But, this is no ordinary train - it's the mystery train! When a jewel necklace goes missing, it's up to Detective Mabray and her assistant, Dr. Mumford to solve the case. Listeners can follow along as Molly and Trini search for clues with some unexpected guests, decipher some strange bird calls, and even get stuck in a spooky town, all while riding the mystery train.

Major funding for the MOLLY OF DENALI™ Podcast was provided by the T. Rowe Price College Savings Plan and IKEA® Retail U.S.

MOLLY OF DENALI is an award-winning animated PBS Kids series, produced by WGBH Boston, that follows the adventures of curious and resourceful 10-year-old Molly Mabray, an Alaska Native girl who lives in the fictional village of Qyah, Alaska. Molly helps her Mom and Dad run the Denali Trading Post - a general store, bunkhouse, and transport HUB - where she assists tourists, trekkers and scientists, and sometimes rides along in Mom's bush plane or makes deliveries via dog sled. MOLLY OF DENALI is the first nationally distributed children's series to feature a Native American and Alaska Native lead character. Informational text, the underlying curriculum, is integrated into the series' episodes, games, app, website and assets for educators, families and kids. The show was created as part of the Ready To Learn initiative, a collaboration between CPB and PBS funded by the U.S. Department of Education, and with additional support from CPB.

PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC Podcast (10 episodes)

Premieres with two episodes October 28, followed by one new episode per week

Listeners can join Pinkalicious and her little brother Peter as they sing along to their favorite songs from PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC. Produced by GBH in partnership with PRX, the new podcast will take kids on pinkatastic adventures, encouraging them to dance, sing, make-believe, and more. To extend the series-inspired fun from the podcast, families can also sign-up for the Pinkalicious Activity Guide to receive engaging activities, reading list recommendations and other helpful resources tied to each episode's theme via email.

Major funding for the PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC Podcast was provided by Kiddie Academy®, Homer, and Target. Additional series content included in the podcast was also funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Northern Ireland Screen,

PINKALICIOUS AND PETERRIFIC is the animated preschool series that inspires children to explore the arts and express themselves creatively. Based on the best-selling picture books by Victoria Kann, the series brings music, dance, theatre and visual arts to life through the adventures of Pinkalicious, her brother Peter, and their many friends. Together, they find creative opportunities and imaginative solutions to problems, encouraging young viewers to do the same.

ODD SQUAD: Odd Squadcast (7 episodes)

Premieres November 25, with two episodes debuting weekly

Spinning off from the "odd-ventures" of ODD SQUAD, the multiple Emmy®-winning series from Fred Rogers Productions and Sinking Ship Entertainment, the eagerly-anticipated ODD SQUAD: Odd Squadcast follows The Big O as she hosts a weekly radio address for agents all over the world-and tries to stop an odd invasion on headquarters at the same time!

Odd Squadcast was created with major funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

A live-action series designed to help kids 5-8 build math, problem-solving, and collaboration skills, ODD SQUAD centers on four young agents who are part of the Odd Squad, an agency whose mission is to investigate strange happenings. Launched as part of the Ready To Learn initiative, a collaboration between CPB and PBS funded by the U.S. Department of Education, ODD SQUAD is now in its third season. Every episode features a math concept that the ODD SQUAD uses to set things right. To crack each case, the agents use deductive reasoning and logical thinking-along with teamwork and a hefty dose of humor-to explore the "math in the science."

