PBS KIDS Heads Back to School with New Programming, Free Resources for Parents and Teachers

PBS KIDS is ringing in the school year with an exciting line-up of new programming from award-winning series, and resources for families and teachers. Starting August 5, families from coast-to-coast can tune in together to fun and educational PBS Kids programming, including the premiere of PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC: A Pinkaperfect Birthday, the first one-hour special from the series; back-to-back brand-new episodes of DINOSAUR TRAIN; and a special DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD "Family Week," featuring the debut of five episodes.

"The start of the school year marks a crucial transition for children, families and teachers - and helping them prepare for the year ahead is vital to success in the classroom and beyond," said Lesli Rotenberg, Chief Programming Executive and General Manager, Children's Media and Education, PBS. "Our PBS Kids programming supports children's social-emotional development and school readiness needs with enriching content that is as entertaining as it is educational."

Along with the themed programming, PBS Kids will offer exciting new games for kids, parents, caregivers and teachers. Kids can explore different ways to dance and express themselves through movement in the sparkly, toe-tapping Pinkamagine Fashion Game, designed for one player or the whole family. Play with the Tiger family as they hide in silly places around their house in Daniel Tiger's Hide and Seek, a fun way to remind children that people come back, even when they go away for a little while. And decorate train cars and discover the joy of helping others in Dinosaur Train: Dinocar Designer. Mixing creativity and consideration, this new game is a sticker-filled expressive experience for preschool-aged children. These games will be available on pbskids.organd the PBS KIDS Games App.

To help parents and caregivers build on the educational opportunities presented in these episodes and digital experiences, new resources such as Pinkalicious activity videos and printables and a family-oriented book list will be available on the updated PBS KIDS for Parents site. The site includes articles, tips, activities and materials connected to the back-to-school lineup, including a back to school HUB page and relevant topics organized by program curriculum and target ages. Teachers can turn to PBS LearningMedia for collections of classroom resources, clips and activities connected to DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD, such as the "Life's Little Lessons" collection, as well as resources from PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC, and more. The site now includes features such as simple browsing by curriculum area, state/national standards and grade; improved search functionality; a refreshed look and easier access to local PBS station resources.





Related Articles View More TV Stories