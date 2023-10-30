PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE Coming to Digital, Blu-ray & DVD

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™ arrives for families to enjoy together at home when it becomes available to buy on Digital October 31, 2023!

By: Oct. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer With Sara Bareilles & More Photo 1 Video: Watch the WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Broadway Film Trailer
BACK TO THE FUTURE's Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Story for Back to the Future Photo 2 BACK TO THE FUTURE’s Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram
Tickets to See WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now Photo 3 Tickets to WAITRESS THE MUSICAL In Movie Theaters Available Now
Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Bette Midler & Megan Mullally in THE FABULOUS FOUR Film Photo 4 Sheryl Lee Ralph Joins Bette Midler & Megan Mullally in THE FABULOUS FOUR Film

PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE Coming to Digital, Blu-ray & DVD

A hit with audiences and critics alike, the exciting and inspiring new adventure PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™ arrives for families to enjoy together at home when it becomes available to buy on Digital October 31, 2023!  The delightfully entertaining movie will debut on Blu-ray™ and DVD on December 12, just in time for holiday gift-giving.

“An action-packed adventure for the entire family” (FOX-TV) hailed as “heartwarming and fun” (Crosswalk), PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™ follows the fan-favorite pups as they take on new adventures with all-new superpowers and prove that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference!

Fans who purchase the film on Digital*, Blu-ray or DVD will be on a roll with fun-filled bonus content, including a look at the team's amazing superpowers, all-new super-suits, and upgraded vehicles with none other than Skye herself.  Plus, go inside the voiceover booth to hear from the actors who voice your favorite characters!  Bonus content is detailed below:

PAW-Somely Mighty Pups — Get ready to fly high with Skye (McKenna Grace) as she breaks down the amazing superpowers that the crystals bestow on the pups. Plus, see the team's all-new super-suits and their mighty upgraded vehicles.

A Totally PAW-Some Cast — Meet the pup-tastic cast and see the incredible young talent behind the voices of Chase, Skye, Liberty, and the Jr. Patrol pups. Additionally, meet the actors who brought reporter Sam Stringer and the villainous Victoria Vance to life.
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™ and PAW Patrol: The Movie™ will also be available in a 2-movie collection on Digital.

When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW PATROL pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS!  But they face their mightiest challenge yet when the pups' archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a mad scientist, to steal the superpowers for themselves. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it's too late.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - TV

1
PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE Coming to Digital, Blu-ray & DVD Photo
PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE Coming to Digital, Blu-ray & DVD

Fans who purchase the film on Digital, Blu-ray or DVD will be on a roll with fun-filled bonus content, including a look at the team's amazing superpowers, all-new super-suits, and upgraded vehicles with none other than Skye herself.  Plus, go inside the voiceover booth to hear from the actors who voice your favorite characters!

2
Alex Trebek’s Legacy Continues With 12 Fellowship Recipients Selected Photo
Alex Trebek’s Legacy Continues With 12 Fellowship Recipients Selected

75 educators total, including the 12 Alex Trebek fellows, attended the immersive, three-day event, held on the Academy’s North Hollywood campus, which focused on the latest insights and news on the art, science and business of television. Educators learned invaluable information on how best to connect their students with the television industry.

3
Byron Film Fest Announces Screenplay Comp Winners Photo
Byron Film Fest Announces Screenplay Comp Winners

Engaging drama wins BBFF Screenplay Comp. Byron Bay Film Festival announces the winners of its 2023 Screenplay Competition, showcasing the breadth of writing talent in four distinct genres. The overall winner is 'Dinner at Seven,' an engaging drama praised for its wit, insight, and compelling characters.

4
Composer Robert Honstein Releases Debut Film Score for THE REAL CHARLIE CHAPLIN Photo
Composer Robert Honstein Releases Debut Film Score for THE REAL CHARLIE CHAPLIN

Composer Robert Honstein releases his debut film score, The Real Charlie Chaplin Soundtrack, available on Bandcamp starting December 1st, 2023.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' on GMA3Video: Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' on GMA3
Photo: First Look at Rachel Zegler In SNOW WHITE Live Action Movie; Disney Delays PremierePhoto: First Look at Rachel Zegler In SNOW WHITE Live Action Movie; Disney Delays Premiere
LIVE! WITH KELLY & MARK to Honor Taylor Swift With Halloween EpisodeLIVE! WITH KELLY & MARK to Honor Taylor Swift With Halloween Episode
Barry Manilow's A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS Special Coming to NBCBarry Manilow's A VERY BARRY CHRISTMAS Special Coming to NBC

Videos

Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer Video
Brandy Norwood Stars In Netflix's BEST.CHRISTMAS.EVER! Trailer
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer Video
Peacock Releases PARIS IN LOVE Season Two Trailer
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer Video
'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 4 Mid-Season Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SHUCKED
HERE LIES LOVE