PAW PATROL: THE MIGHTY MOVIE Coming to Digital, Blu-ray & DVD

A hit with audiences and critics alike, the exciting and inspiring new adventure PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™ arrives for families to enjoy together at home when it becomes available to buy on Digital October 31, 2023! The delightfully entertaining movie will debut on Blu-ray™ and DVD on December 12, just in time for holiday gift-giving.

“An action-packed adventure for the entire family” (FOX-TV) hailed as “heartwarming and fun” (Crosswalk), PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™ follows the fan-favorite pups as they take on new adventures with all-new superpowers and prove that even the smallest pup can make the biggest difference!

Fans who purchase the film on Digital*, Blu-ray or DVD will be on a roll with fun-filled bonus content, including a look at the team's amazing superpowers, all-new super-suits, and upgraded vehicles with none other than Skye herself. Plus, go inside the voiceover booth to hear from the actors who voice your favorite characters! Bonus content is detailed below:

PAW-Somely Mighty Pups — Get ready to fly high with Skye (McKenna Grace) as she breaks down the amazing superpowers that the crystals bestow on the pups. Plus, see the team's all-new super-suits and their mighty upgraded vehicles.

A Totally PAW-Some Cast — Meet the pup-tastic cast and see the incredible young talent behind the voices of Chase, Skye, Liberty, and the Jr. Patrol pups. Additionally, meet the actors who brought reporter Sam Stringer and the villainous Victoria Vance to life.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie™ and PAW Patrol: The Movie™ will also be available in a 2-movie collection on Digital.

When a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, it gives the PAW PATROL pups superpowers, transforming them into The MIGHTY PUPS! But they face their mightiest challenge yet when the pups' archrival Humdinger breaks out of jail and teams up with Victoria Vance, a mad scientist, to steal the superpowers for themselves. With the fate of Adventure City hanging in the balance, the Mighty Pups have to stop the supervillains before it's too late.