PARASITE and More Win Big at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards; Full List!

The Los Angeles Film Critics Association gave out their awards this past Saturday, January 11. The association announce the winners back in December.

Parasite was named Best Picture and the film's Bong Joon Ho took home the award for Best Director. Martin Scorsese's The Irishman was named THE RUNNER-UP for Best Picture by the LAFC, with Scorsese runner-up in the Best Director category.

Check out the full list of winners below!

Best Picture

Winner: Parasite

Runner-up: The Irishman

Best Director

Winner: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Runner-up: Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Best Actor

Winner: Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Runner-up: Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Best Documentary

Best Documentary/Nonfiction Film, Winner: American Factory

Best Documentary/Nonfiction Film, Runner-up: Apollo 11

Best Screenplay

Winner: Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

The Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Award

Winner: Ja'Tovia Gary's The Giverny Document

Best Animation

Winner: I Lost My Body

Runner-up: Toy Story 4

Best Actress

Winner: Mary Kay Place, Diane

Best Supporting Actress

Winner: Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Runner-up: Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Editing

Winner: Todd Douglas Miller, Apollo 11

Runner-up: Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems

Best Production Design

Winner: Barbara Ling, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Runner-up: Ha Jun Lee, Parasite

Supporting Actor

Winner: Song Kang Ho, Parasite

Runner-up: Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Best Music/Score

Winner: Dan Levy, I Lost My Body

Runner-up: Thomas Newman, 1917

Best Cinematography

Winner: Claire Mathon, Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Atlantics

Runner-up: Roger Deakins, 1917

Career Achievement Award

Elaine May

Best Foreign-Language Film

Winner: Pain and Glory

Runner-up: Portrait of a Lady On Fire

New Generation

The Last Black Man In San FranciscoWinners: Joe Talbot, Jimmie Falls, Jonathan Majors,





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You