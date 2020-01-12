PARASITE and More Win Big at the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards; Full List!
The Los Angeles Film Critics Association gave out their awards this past Saturday, January 11. The association announce the winners back in December.
Parasite was named Best Picture and the film's Bong Joon Ho took home the award for Best Director. Martin Scorsese's The Irishman was named THE RUNNER-UP for Best Picture by the LAFC, with Scorsese runner-up in the Best Director category.
Check out the full list of winners below!
Best Picture
Winner: Parasite
Runner-up: The Irishman
Best Director
Winner: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Runner-up: Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Best Actor
Winner: Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Runner-up: Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Best Documentary
Best Documentary/Nonfiction Film, Winner: American Factory
Best Documentary/Nonfiction Film, Runner-up: Apollo 11
Best Screenplay
Winner: Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
The Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Award
Winner: Ja'Tovia Gary's The Giverny Document
Best Animation
Winner: I Lost My Body
Runner-up: Toy Story 4
Best Actress
Winner: Mary Kay Place, Diane
Best Supporting Actress
Winner: Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Runner-up: Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
Editing
Winner: Todd Douglas Miller, Apollo 11
Runner-up: Ronald Bronstein & Benny Safdie, Uncut Gems
Best Production Design
Winner: Barbara Ling, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Runner-up: Ha Jun Lee, Parasite
Supporting Actor
Winner: Song Kang Ho, Parasite
Runner-up: Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Best Music/Score
Winner: Dan Levy, I Lost My Body
Runner-up: Thomas Newman, 1917
Best Cinematography
Winner: Claire Mathon, Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Atlantics
Runner-up: Roger Deakins, 1917
Career Achievement Award
Elaine May
Best Foreign-Language Film
Winner: Pain and Glory
Runner-up: Portrait of a Lady On Fire
New Generation
The Last Black Man In San FranciscoWinners: Joe Talbot, Jimmie Falls, Jonathan Majors,