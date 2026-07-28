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Colin Browen is described as one of the most trusted experts in paranormal investigation and true crime storytelling today. Best known as the creator behind the YouTube channel The Paranormal Files and its millions of followers, Browen has built a global audience through disciplined, evidence-driven investigations that prioritize history, credibility, and respect for victims. He is also the co-creator and co-host of Murder in America, described in the release as now one of the largest true crime podcasts in the country.

After years of establishing himself as a leading expert in paranormal and historical investigations, Browen is now stepping fully into the role of investigative filmmaker. His current work focuses on exposing child sex trafficking networks, institutional failures, and the systems that allowed abuse to remain hidden for decades, marking a decisive evolution from expert analysis to firsthand investigation, according to the release.

Browen is currently completing a major investigative docuseries centered on Frank Sheldon, a Detroit millionaire who owned a private island later identified by investigators as what many now call the original Epstein Island. Conducted alongside author J Ruben Appleman, the investigation spans Amsterdam, Germany, India, and the United States, uncovering new victims and previously unreported connections, including a direct link to Epstein mentor Al Taubman. As part of this work, Browen is suing the FBI for access to 1,047 unreleased files after the bureau claimed it would take more than 67 months to redact them.

The release states that Browen brings audiences 'credibility built over years, combined with real-time investigative work that challenges official narratives,' and that his transition from expert storyteller to active investigator allows for insight into how major trafficking cases are uncovered, why they stall, and what accountability looks like when institutions resist transparency.

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