Oxygen to Debut Two-Hour Special THE DISAPPEARANCE OF THE MILLBROOK TWINS

Oxygen, the destination for high-quality crime programming, searches for answers in the upcoming two-hour special "The Disappearance of the Millbrook Twins" premiering on Saturday, November 23 at 7pm ET/PT. Nearly thirty years ago, 15-year-old African American twins, Dannette and Jeannette Millbrook, vanished off the street near their home in Augusta, Georgia. Despite being one of the few cases of missing twins in American history, their disappearance gained little media attention and many question whether it was properly investigated. For decades, their family pleaded for help, but the case went cold. Now, former federal prosecutor Laura Coates and former homicide detective Page Reynolds attempt to unravel the mysterious unsolved case in the hopes of finally FINDING JUSTICE for Dannette and Jeannette.

Watch a sneak peek below!

"For nearly three decades THE FAMILY of Jeanette and Danette Millbrook have been waiting for them to come home," said Will Packer, Executive Producer of "The Disappearance of the Millbrook Twins." We exhaustively searched for the answers to this incomprehensible tragedy, while offering hope to a family that is struggling for closure."

With rare access to the twins' family, Laura and Page consult with various experts close to the case, speak with eyewitnesses and confront local law enforcement to finally give this case the attention it deserves. From retracing the twins' last known steps to following intriguing new leads, the series will take viewers on an unexpected journey and attempt to tackle the unanswered question: What happened to the Millbrook twins?

"The Disappearance of the Millbrook Twins" is produced by Will Packer Media and Texas Crew Productions with Will Packer, Kelly Smith, Brad Bernstein, David Karabinas and James Buddy Day serving as executive producers.





