Oxygen Presents New Series LICENSE TO KILL Hosted by Dr. Terry Dubrow on 6/23

Oxygen, the destination for high-quality crime programming, investigates the jaw-dropping cases of murderous doctors, nurses and medical professionals in the new series, "License to Kill" premiering on Sunday, June 23 at 7pm ET/PT. Hosted by renowned plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow ("Botched"), the series chronicles the harrowing accounts of patients put into jeopardy by medical professionals' insidious use of their expertise.

Told from the perspective of victims, families, colleagues and law enforcement, each episode of "License to Kill" exposes what happens when the hands that should heal are used to cause harm on patients at the most vulnerable times. Whether these doctors spiraled out of control over money, jealousy, power or from mental breakdown, viewers will get a look inside these killers' minds who lost sight of their Hippocratic Oath and used their practice for evil, leaving their patients sick, injured, paralyzed or even dead. The series recounts how authorities were finally able to stop these medical professionals' malpractice, putting an end to the madness before someone else got hurt or killed.

In the premiere episode, "Deadly God Complex," Dr. Christopher Duntsch, a Dallas spine surgeon's God complex puts patients at risk and it's up to the fellow medical staff to blow the whistle before more innocent people are victimized.

"License to Kill" is produced by Shed Media with Pam Healey, Dan Peirson, Adam Kassen, Haylee Vance, Dave Kuba and Terry Dubrow serving as executive producers.

Oxygen Media is a multiplatform crime destination brand for women. Having announced the full-time shift to true crime programming in 2017, Oxygen remains one of the fastest growing cable entertainment networks with popular unscripted original programming that includes the flagship "Snapped" franchise, "Cold Justice," "Killer Couples," "Criminal Confessions," and breakout hit event series such as "The Disappearance of Natalee Holloway," "Dahmer on Dahmer: A Killer Speaks," and "Aaron Hernandez Uncovered."





