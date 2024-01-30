Oscar Nominated AMERICAN FICTION Now Playing At The Plaza Cinema And Media Arts Center

AMERICAN FICTION is Cord Jefferson's hilarious directorial debut, which confronts our culture's obsession with reducing people to outrageous stereotypes.

Jeffrey Wright stars as Monk, a frustrated novelist who's fed up with the establishment profiting from "Black" entertainment that relies on tired and offensive tropes. To prove his point, Monk uses a pen name to write an outlandish "Black" book of his own, a book that propels him to the heart of hypocrisy and the madness he claims to disdain.

"Wright, so often a strong supporting player... is magnetic in the lead role: commanding, flawed, vulnerable, relatable. AMERICAN FICTION is his movie, and will likely (and deservedly) land him his first Oscar nomination."

- Adam Graham, Detroit News

OSCAR NOMINATED: (5) Nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Jeffrey Wright

Release Year: 2023

Rating: R

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Director: Cord Jefferson

Starring: Jeffrey Wright, Tracee Ellis Ross, John Ortiz

Running Time: 1 hr 57 mins

