OnNow.tv Partners With StageIt, Boosting Discovery Of Its One-Time Livestreams

The digital guide to everything livestreaming is teaming up with pioneering livestreaming platform.

OnNow.tv is announcing its latest integration: The digital guide to everything livestreaming is teaming up with pioneering livestreaming platform, StageIt. Now, StageIt's performances and workshops--more than 700 a week on average--will be listed on OnNow.tv, MAKING IT easier for new viewers to find, track, and enjoy StageIt's diverse offerings.

From buzzworthy (Waxahatchee) to charting stars (Band of Horses) to legacy icons (Joan Jett), StageIt has helped artists of all kinds, at all stages of their career, bring their music to more fans.

"Integrating a major platform like StageIt, with its huge range of performers and events, is a big step forward for OnNow.tv, as we aim to be the go-to place to discover livestreaming entertainment and instruction," explains co-founder and CEO Matthew Adell. Fans can now add all StageIt streams to their Watch List and to their online calendar of choice, MAKING IT simple to catch that must-watch artist's backyard show.

With 25,000 artists and counting, StageIt powers hundreds of intimate, monetized performances a week. StageIt has built a community of artists and users over the last 11 years that proved perfectly positioned to support performers in this challenging time. StageIt livestreams are live only, making the events not to be missed. StageIt's monetization tools allow viewers to support artists and venues directly, allowing them to earn significant revenue for what might otherwise be a free stream.

"StageIt provides a stage for every artist and a front row seat for every fan," says StageIt CEO Stephen White. "Partnering with OnNow.tv is a meaningful next step in boosting these livestreamers' ability to reach new audiences."

OnNow.tv was co-founded by serial entertainment tech entrepreneur Matthew Adell and a group of touring musicians and tech veterans to make the world of livestreaming a lot less fragmented. Creators are challenged to reach new fans who may not already be regular users of their particular platform. Fans have no way to know where and when their favorite creators will be livestreaming. OnNow.tv is dedicated to solving these problems so creators can focus on creating and fans can enjoy more of what they love.

OnNow.tv is not another livestreaming platform, but is built to serve the entire livestreaming ecosystem. Twitch, StageIt, Facebook, Instagram, Zoom and more will continue to thrive and grow. OnNow.tv is the middle layer that removes friction and fragmentation. Ratings, engagement metrics, and reviews will be made available to creators and brands alike to create new revenue streams for creators and placement opportunities for brands.

StageIt is a web-based platform created for artists by artists that empowers them to deliver and monetize interactive live experiences directly from their laptop. Offering intimacy and direct interaction with fans, StageIt gives artists the opportunity to offer unique online fan experiences that will not be archived or duplicated for distribution. StageIt was launched in March 2011 by CEO and music industry veteran Evan Lowenstein, who enjoys nearly 20 years of experience as a recording artist, award-winning writer and executive. Artists who have used StageIt include Jimmy Buffett, Jake Owen, Collbie Calliat, Jason Mraz, Lisa Loeb, Plain White T's, Kate Voegel, Crosby Stills & Nash and KORN.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You